PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 10:21am
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers
Photo shows the viral video of Metro Manila Development Authority personnel being mauled by motorists in Baclaran
Screengrab / Supplied video via News5

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has identified three potential suspects involved in the viral video of Metro Manila Development Authority personnel being mauled by motorists in Baclaran. 

Speaking in an interview over DZBB Super Radyo late Monday evening, Police Col. Cesar Gablin Paday-os, chief of Pasay City police said that the suspects have been no-shows after multiple attempts to reach them. 

"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there, and for the meantime, our identification continues for those in the viral video," he said in Filipino. 

"They also did not get the e-bike, we have also identified the owner so we are preparing the paper for filing the case...we have already sent notices to surrender to us but so far there have been no responses."

MMDA set to file charges

At a press conference, MMDA chairman Romando Artes also said that five enforcers were hurt in the scuffle, including a retired military veteran and senior citizen, after they were conducting a road-clearing operation in the area. 

According to Artes, the melee began when the team attempted to confiscate and impound an e-trike after its driver was caught committing a traffic violation. 

"We're taking steps to file their demands, but we're not going to be scared. This incident does not mean we'll stop our operations now," he said in Filipino, adding that the team that was mauled was specifically instructed to send vendors along EDSA away. 

Artes said that Edson Nebrija, head of the New Task Force Special Operations, led another clearing operation Monday and was escorted by a SWAT team from the Southern Police District. 

The MMDA chair said that their legal team was looking at physical injuries and assault on persons in authority charges. 

METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
