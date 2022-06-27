^

Headlines

As expanded unit, VPSPG to get additional equipment, personnel

Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 10:30am
As expanded unit, VPSPG to get additional equipment, personnel
The Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, tasked to protect the vice president and their family, was formally activated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines on June 25, 2022.
Armed Forces of the Philippines / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said the security unit dedicated to protecting vice presidents will be getting additional personnel and equipment but its functions will remain the same.

AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Jorry Baclor clarified that the duties and responsibilities of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) will still be the same as the former Vice President Security Department (VPSD).

The VPSD was under the supervision of the AFP’s General Headquarters and Headquarters Service Command (GHQ & HSC) in Camp Aguinaldo.

“The VPSPG is already an expanded [unit] of the VPSD, same function [but with] added personnel and equipment,” Baclor told Philstar.com in a mix of English and Filipino on Sunday.

“Since it is expanded, it became a separate unit of the AFP, no longer under the GHQ & HSC, with its own designated group commander.”

Lt. Col. Rene Giroy, previously a member of the Presidential Security Group, is the VPSPG’s first group commander.

Vice-president elect Sara Duterte, a presidential daughter herself who previously assigned PSG members to guard her, opted to request for an independent unit.

Duterte said this unit would help secure the vice president and her family in case of strained relations with the president.

The AFP formally activated the VPSPG that will be tasked to protect the vice president and her family on Saturday, days before Duterte will officially take the place of Vice President Leni Robredo as vice president.

Duterte was grateful that the military and the defense department responded positively to her request for an “independent group.” She said that the VPSPG is “expected to solve the challenges if, in future elections, the vice president and the president face the misfortune of having strained relations." 

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AFP spokesman named next PSG chief &nbsp;

AFP spokesman named next PSG chief  

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Col. Ramon Zagala, has been designated as the next chief of the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
VP security group not new, just renamed &ndash; AFP

VP security group not new, just renamed – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group activated last week ahead of and in time for vice president-elect Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to increase education budget

Marcos urged to increase education budget

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
he Alliance of Concerned Teachers has given a 10-point challenge to the incoming administration of president-elect Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Online reactivation of voter&rsquo;s registration ends in July &nbsp;

Online reactivation of voter’s registration ends in July  

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has set an earlier deadline for the online reactivation of registration for those intending to...
Headlines
fbtw
Joint oil, gas dev't in South China Sea is the 'right' way for win-win &mdash; China

Joint oil, gas dev't in South China Sea is the 'right' way for win-win — China

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 days ago
The Philippines earlier ended talks with China for a joint energy project in the South China Sea after President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Concepcion: Continue wearing face masks &nbsp;

Concepcion: Continue wearing face masks  

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, with experts who are part of the advisory group formed to guide...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Expect rainy week ahead

PAGASA: Expect rainy week ahead

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is seeing two weather disturbances that might...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;High optimism due to government COVID-19 response&rsquo;

‘High optimism due to government COVID-19 response’

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday attributed the “very high” net personal optimism of Filipinos to the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Irregular employment, low wages cause Pinoy workers&rsquo; stress

Irregular employment, low wages cause Pinoy workers’ stress

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Uncertainty of employment and low wages are causing high levels of stress among Filipino workers, organized labor group Federation...
Headlines
fbtw
BPOs better managed by BOI than PEZA &ndash; Salceda

BPOs better managed by BOI than PEZA – Salceda

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Now that the COVID crisis is easing, it would be best if business process outsourcing companies be placed under the Board...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with