^

Headlines

Joint oil, gas dev't in South China Sea is the 'right' way for win-win — China

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 25, 2022 | 10:12am
Joint oil, gas dev't in South China Sea is the 'right' way for win-win â€” China
This file photo taken on March 29, 2014 shows a Philippine Navy vessel that has been grounded since 1999 to assert the nation's sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef also claimed by China.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — China maintained on Saturday that joint oil and gas development in the South China Sea with the Philippines is still the "right way" for both countries to attain favorable results.

The Philippines earlier terminated talks with China for a joint energy project in the South China Sea after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered an end to the negotiations.

"Joint offshore oil and gas development is the right way for China and the Philippines to manage maritime differences and achieve win-win results without prejudicing either side’s maritime positions and claims," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a press conference on Friday. 

He said this in response to a question about China's remarks on Duterte's decision to end talks on the planned joint energy exploration. 

He cited the memorandum of understanding (MOU) which both countries signed in 2018 to cooperate on oil and gas development, noting "active negotiations and important progress within this framework." 

"China stands ready to work in concert with the new Philippine government to advance negotiations on joint development and strive to take early substantive steps so as to deliver tangible benefits to both countries and peoples," Wenbin added, referring to the term of the president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

Both countries have been locked in a territorial dispute over areas of the South China Sea, which China claims it has exclusive rights to. 

China has continually refused to honor the 2016 landmark ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which did not find any legal basis for China's historic claim through its nine-dash line which covers 80% of the maritime waters in the Philippines' EEZ or the West Philippine Sea. 

In May this year, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment of a marine research vessel with Filipino scientists onboard. It was earlier reported that the Chinese Coast Giard shadowed Taiwanese research vessel Legend while conducting research on Philippine waters. 

Earlier this month, the Philippines lodged two protests against China — one was filed to protest the return of over 100 Chinese vessels in April which illegally operated on Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef and the other was filed over a series of maritime incidents in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), which included illegal fishing and the shadowing of Philippine boats.  Angelica Y. Yang with reports from Kaycee Valmonte and Agence France Presse

CHINA

PHILIPPINES

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana meets with incoming national security adviser

Lorenzana meets with incoming national security adviser

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Less than a week before the Marcos administration officially takes over, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has met and spoken...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ends China talks for joint exploration in disputed sea

Philippines ends China talks for joint exploration in disputed sea

1 day ago
Manila signed an agreement with Beijing in 2018 to cooperate on oil and gas development as a way to benefit from the resources...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST completes nuclear commissioning of research reactor

DOST completes nuclear commissioning of research reactor

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology has completed the nuclear commissioning of a long mothballed research reactor...
Headlines
fbtw
Korea-funded dam to help address food security &ndash; Drilon

Korea-funded dam to help address food security – Drilon

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The completion of the P11.2-billion Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project in Iloilo will help boost the country’s food...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspect in US attack on Filipino family arrested

Suspect in US attack on Filipino family arrested

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Police have arrested the man who attacked a Filipino family at a fastfood parking lot in North Hollywood last month.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
SRP issuance has legal basis &ndash; DTI

SRP issuance has legal basis – DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry emphasized the issuance of a suggested retail price bulletin for basic goods is authorized...
Headlines
fbtw
EO promotes teachers&rsquo; career progression

EO promotes teachers’ career progression

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
To promote professional development and career advancement among state educators, President Duterte has issued an executive...
Headlines
fbtw
US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right to abortion

US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right to abortion

By Chris Lefkow | 14 hours ago
The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional...
Headlines
fbtw
Cusi drops libel, cyber libel raps vs 7 news orgs over Malampaya reports

Cusi drops libel, cyber libel raps vs 7 news orgs over Malampaya reports

20 hours ago
Outgoing Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi’s decision to drop the raps against the media organizations comes after the Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. studying longer five-year term for barangay officials

Marcos Jr. studying longer five-year term for barangay officials

By Angelica Y. Yang | 20 hours ago
"We are open to all options that are being presented to us including the possibility of passing a law and making the term...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with