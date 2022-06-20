^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. to lead Agriculture department 'for now' amid food crisis

Philstar.com
June 20, 2022 | 7:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he is taking on the helm of the Department of Agriculture “for now” because “the problem is severe enough” given the rising costs of commodities in recent weeks.

At a press briefing Monday afternoon, Marcos Jr. said he will be focusing on the department to secure the country’s food supply chain, which has been affected by “outside forces” such as the Ukraine-Russia war. 

He said he plans to increase production in a bid to counter rising food prices. 

“We will rebuild the value chain of agriculture and that is why it is important that the president take that portfolio so that not only to make it clear to everyone what a high priority we put on the agricultural sector,” Marcos Jr. said.

The president-elect also plans to restructure the department would also make it ready for what the country would need post-pandemic. However, this is seen as his long-term plan for the department. 

Marcos Jr. noted that many of the agencies have already adjusted their functions, including the National Food Authority, which works on ensuring food security and the production and price of grain rice in the country. 

He also names food processing government agency Food Terminal, Inc. as well as the Kadiwa program, a marketplace of agricultural products with cheaper prices. These

“We have to restructure the actual department so [as] to be more responsive to the global situation now when it comes to [the] food supply,” Marcos Jr. said.

The president-elect said he already asked his economic team to prepare an economic forecast to help the country prepare.

Meanwhile, for the appointment of other cabinet officials, Marcos Jr. said: “I really want to get as many of those done before the inauguration.”

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino lawyer shot in Philadelphia dies

Filipino lawyer shot in Philadelphia dies

By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
John Albert Laylo died Sunday at 10:33 p.m. Philippine time after being “badly hit” in the head, his mother, Leah...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP&rsquo;s Diokno highest paid gov&rsquo;t official anew as income doubles to P41.8M

BSP’s Diokno highest paid gov’t official anew as income doubles to P41.8M

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno was the highest paid government official for the second straight year after...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers' group: Educators largely 'disappointed' with DepEd's Briones

Teachers' group: Educators largely 'disappointed' with DepEd's Briones

10 hours ago
"We know that there's a limited budget, but we've been doing this injustice to our teachers for several years already...it's...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Media actually also covered Swedish envoy's meeting with Marcos Jr.&nbsp;

Fact check: Media actually also covered Swedish envoy's meeting with Marcos Jr. 

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
A netizen on Facebook made a post claiming "mainstream media" did not equally cover Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg's...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport woes blamed on car-centric planning, lack of infra for commuters

Transport woes blamed on car-centric planning, lack of infra for commuters

7 hours ago
"They must be able to see things from the perspective of a commuter," advocacy group The Passenger Forum said of government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Commission on Muslim Filipinos says $5.77-M Hajj pilgrimage fee already fully paid

Commission on Muslim Filipinos says $5.77-M Hajj pilgrimage fee already fully paid

1 hour ago
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) assured that it had fully paid the fee of 3,500 Filipino pilgrims for this...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd, USAID seek private sector support in improving early grade education

DepEd, USAID seek private sector support in improving early grade education

3 hours ago
More than 80 business and industry representatives joined the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: COVID-19 cases up by 82% in past week

DOH: COVID-19 cases up by 82% in past week

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The DOH tallied 3,051 additional cases, or 436 infections per day. This was a significant increase from 1,682 cases logged...
Headlines
fbtw
5 Filipina workers in Kuwait call for help over reported abuse by employment agency

5 Filipina workers in Kuwait call for help over reported abuse by employment agency

4 hours ago
Five Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait are crying for help after their employment agency locked them inside a room, feeding...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte eyes return to classrooms by August, pay hike for teachers

Sara Duterte eyes return to classrooms by August, pay hike for teachers

7 hours ago
"I've not been briefed on the status of education nationwide so I haven't seen the data yet," she also said. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with