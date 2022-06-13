^

Headlines

Metro Manila might go back to Alert Level 2 if COVID-19 admissions rise

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 12:03pm
Metro Manila might go back to Alert Level 2 if COVID-19 admissions rise
Park-goers and vendors stroll around the Plaza Rajah Sulayman in Manila despite the erratic downpour on the Sunday night, June 12, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:18 p.m.) — Metro Manila could go back to Alert Level 2 — which would mean more restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 —  if cases in the capital region continue to increase, the Department of Health said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted that stricter quarantine protocols will be implemented if the rise in cases leads to a significant increase in hospital admissions. Metro Manila is under Alert Level 1 until June 15.

"The possibility is there. Kung magtutuloy-tuloy ang mga kaso syempre makakakita tayo ng patuloy na pagtaas at baka ‘yung admissions natin sa ospital ay tumaas. Therefore, pag ganyan ang nangyari, magshi-shift tayo at mag-e-escalate sa Alert Level 2," Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

(The possibility is there. If cases continue to increase, hospital admissions may also rise. Therefore if that happens, we will shift and escalate to Alert Level 2.).

What is Alert Level 2 again?

According to government guidelines, Alert Level 2 will be hoisted in areas where case transmission is low and decreasing, healthcare utilization is low, or cases are low but increasing, or cases are low and decreasing but bed utilization and ICU utilization is increasing.

People not covered by these mobility restrictions are allowed to move in areas of the same or different community quarantine classification, subject to reasonable regulations of the LGU of destination.

Except for casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments, business activities will be allowed at 50% indoor venue capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals and at 70% outdoor venue capacity.

In a message to reporters, DOH clarified that escalation would depend on the metrics of alert level system set by the government's pandemic response task force.

"As long as the admissions and severity of cases in the hospitals do not affect our healthcare utilization rate, Alert Level 1 is still in effect. But, we have to be mindful that continuing increases in the cases might lead to escalation of the alert level," the department said.

'Rise still not significant'

Vergeire said 13 out of the 17 local government units in the capital region have reported increases in cases in the past two weeks. But she stressed that the rise in cases is "still not significant" because it is not yet affecting hospital admissions.

“Ang pinakaimportante ay hindi pa natin nakikitang tumataas ang severe and critical na mga kaso at hindi pa rin po nagkakaroon ng problema sa ating mga ospital,” Vergeire said.

(What’s important is that we don’t see a spike in severe and critical cases, and we have no problems in hospitals.)

The DOH reported Sunday 308 additional COVID-19 infections — the highest in nearly two months.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos wants freedom from divisiveness, cancel culture

Marcos wants freedom from divisiveness, cancel culture

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
In celebration of the 124th year of Philippine Independence, president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. yesterday called on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD to give P500 monthly ayuda for poor families by end-June

DSWD to give P500 monthly ayuda for poor families by end-June

1 day ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development said Saturday it will begin distributing the monthly financial aid of P500...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine justice system broken &ndash; De Lima

Philippine justice system broken – De Lima

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Philippine justice system is broken and no amount of censorship by the courts or anyone else can change this fact, Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte to Pinoys: Love the Philippines

Sara Duterte to Pinoys: Love the Philippines

By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday further encouraged all Filipinos to love the Philippines as the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulusan erupts anew; Alert Level 1 remains

Bulusan erupts anew; Alert Level 1 remains

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Mount Bulusan had another phreatic eruption early yesterday morning, forcing concerned local government units to again evacuate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Sorsogon gov: Over 300 Bulusan evacuees to go home &lsquo;within the day&rsquo;

Sorsogon gov: Over 300 Bulusan evacuees to go home ‘within the day’

1 hour ago
“There is no need for our countrymen to panic or think of anything,” Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero said. “We...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit near two-month high

COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit near two-month high

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
This is the most number of cases reported in a single day since April 20, when the country reported 365 new infections.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: Shun hatred, division

Duterte: Shun hatred, division

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
In his last Independence Day message as the country’s leader yesterday, President Duterte exhorted Filipinos to unite...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte wants to visit West Philippine Sea as civilian

Duterte wants to visit West Philippine Sea as civilian

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday expressed hope that he can go to the West Philippine Sea after stepping down from office, citing...
Headlines
fbtw
Cayetano lauds SC decision upholding FDA&rsquo;s tobacco regulatory power

Cayetano lauds SC decision upholding FDA’s tobacco regulatory power

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was urged to continue to strengthen health systems as the Supreme Court upheld the Food...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with