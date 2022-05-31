^

Headlines

DOH detects 5 new BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variant cases

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 3:08pm
DOH detects 5 new BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variant cases
People walk past the entry gates of a polling station at an elementary school during the presidential election in Manila on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Tuesday that authorities have detected five additional cases of the BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variant in Western Visayas.

Three returning overseas Filipinos from the United States and two locals tested positive for the BA.2.12.1 Omicron sub-variant, DOH’s Health Promotion Bureau Director Beverly Ho said in a briefing. All were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Ho, the cases and their close contacts have finished isolation and are now tagged as recovered.

So far, local authorities have detected 22 BA.2.12.1 cases.

The DOH earlier confirmed the local transmission of the new Omicron sub-variant in Metro Manila, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, and Western Visayas.

The new sub-variant is likely to be more transmissible, but there is no evidence suggesting that BA.2.12.1 causes more severe disease.

Still at low risk

The Philippines logged 1,317 additional COVID-19 cases from May 23 to 29, or an average of 188 infections per day. The daily average during that period was 8.8% higher than a week earlier.

But Ho said: “Ang mga nasabing pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID ay small increase. Sa ngayon, wala pang dapat ipangamba dahil most of our island groups have less than 100 daily reported cases simula noong April 2022." 

(The said rises in COVID-19 cases are small increases. We have nothing to worry about for now because most of our island groups have less than 100 daily reported cases since April 2022.)

The health official stressed that the country remains at low risk for COVID-19 transmission despite the slow uptick in infections.

The Philippines has confirmed over 3.69 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, with 60,455 deaths.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

OMICRON SUBVARIANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos&rsquo; Cabinet
play

Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos’ Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz, in a briefing on Monday, said Tulfo will lead the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
CA defers action on Duterte nominees, waits for Marcos

CA defers action on Duterte nominees, waits for Marcos

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments has again deferred deliberations on the appointments of top officials of the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

After meeting with Marcos, UK envoy reaffirms commitment to int'l law, Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

1 day ago
After paying a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., UK’s envoy emphasized that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

PNP vows to probe twin Basilan explosions

20 minutes ago
“A duty guard was interviewed by our personnel and he narrated that he noticed a box of an alcoholic beverage in the...
Headlines
fbtw
PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

PWD advocates urge expansion of online discount guidelines to delivery platforms

By Franco Luna | 24 minutes ago
"We already have established that the 20 percent, sabi nga ni RA 10754, is our right. Denying us our right, just because the...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign for smoke-free beaches, parks launched

Campaign for smoke-free beaches, parks launched

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 28 minutes ago
The Department of Health stressed that tobacco products pose threat to people’s lives and the environment.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Filipinos based in Sri Lanka to get $300 in financial aid, repatriation assistance

DFA: Filipinos based in Sri Lanka to get $300 in financial aid, repatriation assistance

By Kaycee Valmonte | 32 minutes ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs will be sending a Rapid Response Team to assist Filipinos in Sri Lanka.
Headlines
fbtw
Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

Stressing importance of education, CHR backs DepEd push for resumption of 100% in-person classes

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
As the Department of Education eyes resumption of 100% in-person classes in the coming school year, the Commission on Human...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with