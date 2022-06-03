^

Headlines

First Gen unit fined P2.02M for excessive power outages last year

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 1:55pm
First Gen unit fined P2.02M for excessive power outages last year
This is a logo of the Lopez-led First Gen Corp., a listed power company.
First Gen

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has imposed a fine of P2.02 million on a unit of First Gen Corp. after its natural gas plant had too many power outages last year, the listed power firm said Friday. 

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, First Gen said its wholly-owned subsidiary First NatGas Power Corp. (FNPC) received the notice from the energy regulator on June 2, Thursday. 

FNPC owns the 414-megawatt (MW) San Gabriel combined-cycle natural gas plant in Batangas. 

ERC had told FNPC that it exceeded the maximum limit for allowable unplanned outages by 7.7 days in the first fourth months of 2021. Because of this, the company was ordered to pay a fine of P2,017,600.
 
The yearly outage threshold for natural gas plants is 36.98 days, according to an ERC resolution issued in 2020.  

"FNPC has 10 days from notice to pay the penalty and is reviewing its options," First Gen said.

Last month, ERC ordered FGP Corp., another subsidiary of First Gen, to pay a fine of P246,000 for exceeding the yearly outage limit last year after it logged a total of 10.7 unplanned outage days from January to April 2021. 

The Lopez-led First Gen has four natural gas-fired power plants based in Batangas. 

ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

ERC

FIRST GEN

NATURAL GAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace respects CA&rsquo;s authority over Duterte picks

Palace respects CA’s authority over Duterte picks

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
A day after the Commission on Appointments bypassed the nominations of President Duterte’s five appointees to independent...
Headlines
fbtw
China rejects Philippines protest vs fishing ban in South China Sea

China rejects Philippines protest vs fishing ban in South China Sea

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
China has dismissed the Philippine government’s protest against its unilateral imposition of a fishing ban over areas...
Headlines
fbtw
China dismisses Philippines&rsquo; fishing ban protest, calls it an &lsquo;unwarranted accusation&rsquo;

China dismisses Philippines’ fishing ban protest, calls it an ‘unwarranted accusation’

20 hours ago
China maintains that the annual fishing moratorium is a “normal measure of protecting marine biological resources in...
Headlines
fbtw
Avoid appointing crooks to Customs, Marcos urged

Avoid appointing crooks to Customs, Marcos urged

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should avoid appointing unscrupulous officials to the graft-ridden Bureau of Customs...
Headlines
fbtw
UP slips, DLSU keeps spot in ranking of top Asian universities

UP slips, DLSU keeps spot in ranking of top Asian universities

1 day ago
UP went down to the 129th spot in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings 2022, while DLSU remained in the 401 to 500...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LTFRB touts service contracting as transport groups fear coming oil price hikes

LTFRB touts service contracting as transport groups fear coming oil price hikes

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Drivers and operators no longer earn much from transport," he said in Filipino, saying this was "one of the things that will...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects first two Omicron BA.5 cases

Philippines detects first two Omicron BA.5 cases

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has detected its first cases of the more infectious Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the Department of Health an...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG hits Meta for delayed action on e-sabong pages

DILG hits Meta for delayed action on e-sabong pages

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"The Philippines must be vigilant in enforcing our laws without fear or favor even if it involves a social media giant. We...
Headlines
fbtw
Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled that while the settlement between veteran newscaster Mel Tiangco and ABS-CBN did not cover all her...
Headlines
fbtw
Razon group's possible entry in Malampaya a 'positive development for power sector' &mdash; Cusi

Razon group's possible entry in Malampaya a 'positive development for power sector' — Cusi

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Friday that the probable entry of the infrastructure company of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with