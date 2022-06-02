Rim of the Pacific: Philippines joins 25 countries in world's largest naval exercises

FILE - Multinational navy ships and a submarine steam in formation during a group sail off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020, August 21.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be joining 25 other nations in the world's largest maritime exercise, the United States Navy announced Wednesday (Manila time).

The US Navy said the biennial Rim of the Pacific will be conducted from June 29 to August 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

Approximately 25,000 personnel, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, and more than 170 aircraft from 26 countries are expected to join the exercise.

"As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s interconnected oceans," the US Navy said.

This year's participating forces will come from:

Australia

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Denmark

Ecuador

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Israel

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Peru

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Tonga

United Kingdom

United States

Let’s GO! ????#WeTheNavy are back at the world’s largest international maritime exercise! #RIMPAC2022 gives our nation ???????? the opportunity to train and build friendships with our Allies and partners from around the world ???? https://t.co/Vko7gNcsNM — Royal Canadian Navy (@RoyalCanNavy) June 1, 2022

#Entérate El ARM JUÁREZ (POLA-101) y el ARM USUMACINTA (A-412) se preparan para su participación en el "Ejercicio Multinacional #RIMPAC2022", el cual se llevará a cabo del 29 de junio al 4 de agosto en Hawái, EE. UU.#ArmadaDeMéxico pic.twitter.com/747UlNbyIf — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) May 30, 2022

¡Buena mar y viento a un largo a los hombres y mujeres que componen la dotación de la Fragata "Almirante Lynch" durante este despliegue a representar a #Chile y la Institución en #RIMPAC2022! pic.twitter.com/WzIWMM1nAD — Armada de Chile (@Armada_Chile) May 29, 2022

The participating forces will be trained on capabilities, such as:

disaster relief and maritime security operations

sea control and complex warfighting

amphibious operations, gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises

counter-piracy operations

mine clearance operations

explosive ordnance disposal

diving and salvage operations

"During RIMPAC, a network of capable, adaptive partners train and operate together in order to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US Navy said.