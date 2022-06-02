^

Rim of the Pacific: Philippines joins 25 countries in world's largest naval exercises

Patricia Lourdes Viray - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 12:26pm
Rim of the Pacific: Philippines joins 25 countries in world's largest naval exercises
FILE - Multinational navy ships and a submarine steam in formation during a group sail off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020, August 21.
Royal Canadian Navy / MS Dan Bard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be joining 25 other nations in the world's largest maritime exercise, the United States Navy announced Wednesday (Manila time).

The US Navy said the biennial Rim of the Pacific will be conducted from June 29 to August 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

Approximately 25,000 personnel, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, and more than 170 aircraft from 26 countries are expected to join the exercise.

"As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s interconnected oceans," the US Navy said.

This year's participating forces will come from:

  • Australia
  • Brunei
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Denmark
  • Ecuador
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand
  • Tonga
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

The participating forces will be trained on capabilities, such as:

  • disaster relief and maritime security operations
  • sea control and complex warfighting
  • amphibious operations, gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises
  • counter-piracy operations
  • mine clearance operations
  • explosive ordnance disposal
  • diving and salvage operations

"During RIMPAC, a network of capable, adaptive partners train and operate together in order to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US Navy said.

