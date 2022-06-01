^

Next Senate minority bloc eyed to have at least three members

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 12:49pm
Next Senate minority bloc eyed to have at least three members
Sen. Risa Hontiveros delivers a speech after filing her certificate of candidacy before Comelec on Oct. 1, 2021.
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros hopes that there will be at least three lawmakers who will be part of the Senate minority bloc in the upcoming Congress, but believes that strength in numbers are not as important as having a "true minority."

Hontiveros won another term in the Upper House, but is the lone opposition candidate who made it to the so-called "Magic 12" in this year's polls. 

"Umaasa kami na at least tatlo kung hindi man mas marami at dahil nang nasabi ko dati, hindi naman ang pinakaimportante ay ang absolute number ng minorya. Ang pinakamahalaga ay tunay na minorya kami," she told reporters in an interview at the Senate building on Wednesday.

("We are hoping that there will be at least three or more members, but as I said before, having an absolute number is not the most important. What is the most important is having a true minority.")

She explained that a "true minority" will act as a check, serve as a fiscalizer, and work with members of the majority as well. 

Talks are currently ongoing with possible members of the minority, including Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, although Hontiveros said "he can speak for himself." 

Hontiveros, who was proclaimed senator-elect on May 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center, earlier said she is hopeful that members of the opposition in Congress can remain a "true and effective minority" despite possible supermajorities in both chambers. 

Consensus is needed in passing legislation, but the minority is there to scrutinize them to serve as a check. 

The Senate Minority Floor Leader, the post of which is being held by Sen. Franklin Drilon in the current Congress, is tasked to "constructively criticize" the majority's programs and policies, among others, according to the Senate website. 

2022 ELECTIONS

HONTIVEROS

RISA HONTIVEROS

SENATE
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
