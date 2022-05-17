Velasco pledges support for Romualdez as speaker

This photo from the House of Representatives website shows the Batasan Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) has pledged support for the speakership of House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte) in the 19th Congress, saying that would help the legislative agenda of the presumptive Marcos administration.

Velasco's party, the administration PDP-Laban, which earlier already signified support for Romualdez as speaker. PDP-Laban also supported Romualdez's cousin Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the May elections.

"I believe that his election as Speaker of the 19th Congress will ensure that the legislative agenda of the incoming administration will be pursued and completed. Majority Leader Romualdez has my support and friendship," Velasco is quoted as saying in a release by Lakas-CMD, Romualdez's party.

Velasco also thanked Romualdez for his support during his speakership.

"His strong leadership and support as our Majority Leader was crucial to the passage of relevant and timely pandemic-response measures and the approval of important and key laws that will have immense impact to stir and sustain our economic growth and development as we continue to navigate to new normal. Under his watch, the House was able to carry on and carry out its mandate despite physical limitations due to the pandemic with the passage of priority legislative measures of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," Lakas quoted Velasco as saying.

Romualdez has received pledges of support from the Nationalist People's Coalition, the Nacionalista Party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, Liberal Party, National Unity Party, the Party-list Coalition Foundation, Inc, as well as several indepdenent and incoming first-term House members.

Historically, the House of Representatives has been dominated by a majority supportive of the sitting administration and of its legislative agenda. The House and Senate will elect their leaders in July.