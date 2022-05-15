NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

This photo from the House of Representatives website shows the Batasan Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte) has secured pledges of support for the speakership at the House of Representatives in the 19th Congress from the Nationalist People's Coalition, the Lakas-CMD party said Sunday.

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, chair of the NPC, has also declared his support for Romualdez's speakership, ONE News reported Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lakas-CMD release, the NPC has passed a manifesto of endorsement, which its officers presented to Romualdez. The party said it believes a Romauldez-led House "will definitely bring the House of Representatives to new and greater heights under a common goal of unity towards economic and moral recovery, social justice and the rule of law."

The House of the 19th Congress will elect its leaders when it meets in July.

The NPC is the latest party to pledge its support, in what Lakas-CMD called "an avalanche of support for Romualdez", cousin of presumptive president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. So far, the Leyte lawmaker has the support of his party, PDP-Laban, Nacionalista Party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, Liberal Party, National Unity Party, the Party-list Coalition Foundation, Inc, as well as several indepdenent and incoming first-term House members.

Former Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who will be returning to the House as the representative of the seocnd district of Pampanga, has also endorsed Romualdez.

"Political parties in the House started gravitating toward Romualdez after presumptive President Bongbong Marcos made known his preference for the Leyte lawmaker to be the next Speaker on Friday night, when the incoming Chief Executive hosted a thanksgiving dinner for his supporters and campaign staff," Lakas-CMD said.

Historically, the House of Representatives has been dominated by a majority supportive of the sitting administration and of its legislative agenda.