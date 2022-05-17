^

Headlines

Comelec: Nothing wrong with winning candidates taking oath before June 30

Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 3:46pm
Comelec: Nothing wrong with winning candidates taking oath before June 30

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections clarified that candidates may take oaths even before the end of June as long as they officially assume their respective positions by 12:01 p.m. on June 30.

In a press briefing held Tuesday afternoon, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia explained that there have been other elected officials who held their oath taking even before the supposed inauguration provided under the 1987 Constitution.

“I will not answer specifically as regards to the vice president-elect taking her oath in advance… but I just want to cite an example, there have been many instances where winning congressmen, senators immediately conduct their oath taking before a notary public, a judge, or a barangay captain right after their proclamation,” Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He said this is common practice among winning local candidates, as some of them would want to celebrate already. However, Garcia clarified that their oath should be what is stated under the constitution.

“[The] formal oath can happen later so it may be possible that you can take your oath now and then you’ll have another oath later. There is no prohibition that you will have several oaths,” Garcia said.

This comes after Davao city mayor and presumptive vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio has expressed intent to hold her inauguration earlier than the end-June proclamation

Duterte-Carpio said she is hoping to take oath in Davao city on June 19. She says she also wanted to attend the oath taking of running mate presidential-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 

Over on Twitter, columnist Manuel Quezon III pointed out that Duterte-Carpio will be taking her oath before the president-elect on June 30. “She is expected to be with the President-elect,” Quezon said.

While the official canvassing for the president and vice president will begin once Congress resumes session next week, the partial and unofficial tally of this year’s national elections shows Duterte-Carpio and Marcos Jr. leading by a wide margin.

Duterte-Carpio leads by over 22 million votes with 31.561 million versus Sen. Francis Pangilinan with 9.232 million votes.

Meanwhile, Marcos. Jr. leads with over 16 million votes, garnering 31.104 million versus Vice President Leni Robredo with 14.822 million.

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US, ASEAN commit to non-militarization in disputed sea

US, ASEAN commit to non-militarization in disputed sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to ensure maritime security...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu Pacific says viral post bashing Robredo 'purely speculative' but will be addressed 'internally'

Cebu Pacific says viral post bashing Robredo 'purely speculative' but will be addressed 'internally'

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Sensitive company information and operational details must not be disclosed publicly – even when factual and more so,...
Headlines
fbtw
Winning senators proclaimed tomorrow

Winning senators proclaimed tomorrow

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to proclaim the 12 winning senators tomorrow afternoon.
Headlines
fbtw
No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, sees no reason problem in outgoing Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to take oath in Davao City on June 19

Sara to take oath in Davao City on June 19

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio plans to take her oath here on June 19 after she is declared winner of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

Marcos taking family vacation in Australia, spox confirms

By Kristine Joy Patag | 35 minutes ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, and his family are in Australia for a much-needed...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

4 hours ago
In a statement sent to reporters, the LTFRB said that around 200 applicants can be accommodated per day if an applicant only...
Headlines
fbtw
Hong Kong post logs record 64.18% voter turnout despite issues

Hong Kong post logs record 64.18% voter turnout despite issues

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
In a statement made Monday evening, the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Hong Kong said it registered a “record-breaking...
Headlines
fbtw
Experts see no local transmission of Omicron subvariant

Experts see no local transmission of Omicron subvariant

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
There is no local transmission of the Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant in Metro Manila and Palawan despite the detection of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate receives nearly three-fourths of COCs, ERs

Senate receives nearly three-fourths of COCs, ERs

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Senate has so far received nearly three-fourths of the certificates of canvass and election returns on its seventh day...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with