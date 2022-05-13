^

Headlines

Comelec: Shanghai special polls to push through, but no date yet

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 2:38pm
Comelec: Shanghai special polls to push through, but no date yet
Officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stand on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 23, 2022.
HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said that the special elections in China's financial center, Shanghai, will push through, but did not specify any date yet as they are waiting for Chinese authorities to lift the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the area. 

Out of the 26 electronically-generated certificates of canvass (COCs) from overseas precincts, 25 have been received by the Comelec, with the exception of the Hong Kong precinct that covers Hong Kong, Macau and China, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in a press conference on Friday. 

"Hong Kong and Macau are okay. The problem is mainland China because there is a lockdown in Shanghai, hindi po macomplete ng 100% kasi po wala po tayong election sa Shanghai (we didn't have an election yet in Shanghai). They are still under strict lockdown," he said, adding that the Commission en banc is mulling over issuing an order for the COCs of Hong Kong and other parts of mainland China to arrive ahead of Shanghai's special polls.

Despite the setback, the poll body will be going through with the special elections in Shanghai.

"Definitely, we will proceed with the Shanghai special elections, hindi po kaming magdisenfranchise ng voters. Karapatan nila iyan (so they will not be disenfranchised. It's their right.)" he said. 

However, he did not give a definite date as they will have to wait until Shanghai lifts its lockdown. Laudiangco added that they hope they will be allowed to conduct the elections in the area through the postal service. 

Citing Comelec data, Laudiangco said that there are 1,991 overseas voters based in Shanghai.

The lockdown in China's financial center, caused by the spike in COVID-19 infections, started out as a phased scheme on March 28. Locals were prohibited from leaving their homes and underwent rounds of nucleic acid tests for COVID-19. Offices and businesses were asked to suspend operations.

RELATED: 7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

Earlier, Comelec announced that it will be holding special polls in 14 barangays in three municipalities based in Lanao Del Sur, after a failure of elections were declared in those places due to incidents of violence and issues with vote counting machines.

The poll body has, so far, canvassed 121 COCs out of 173. 

The national and local elections were held on May 9.

2022 ELECTIONS

CHINA

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

COVID-19

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

SHANGHAI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation&rsquo;

‘Fake vote tallies, DQs top poll day disinformation’

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Fabricated vote tallies and fake reports of candidate disqualifications were among false claims that spread online days before...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 22 hours ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

Ignored questions at Marcos team presser raise concerns

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
With the team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, already showing hostility to reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte creates transition committees

Duterte creates transition committees

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has created a committee to ensure a proper and orderly transition to the next administration.
Headlines
fbtw
Groups want IATF&rsquo;s mandatory vaccination policy nullified

Groups want IATF’s mandatory vaccination policy nullified

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Various civic organizations, including a group of doctors, yesterday filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines detects Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Metro Manila, Puerto Princesa

Philippines detects Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Metro Manila, Puerto Princesa

37 minutes ago
The country’s first BA.2.12.1 cases were from the capital region, while 12 cases were detected in Puerto Princesa City...
Headlines
fbtw
Protesters decry Marcos-Duterte win, poll-related anomalies

Protesters decry Marcos-Duterte win, poll-related anomalies

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Hundreds of protesters—including martial law survivors and young people—wore black clothes and held placards reading...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

Marcos campaign manager Abalos to head DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Abalos is a former mayor of Mandaluyong City and was most recently head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine posts in Canada records &lsquo;significant increase&rsquo; in voting turnout

Philippine posts in Canada records ‘significant increase’ in voting turnout

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
According to the Philippine Embassy in Canada, voting turnout is at 35.05% this year, higher compared to the 28.62% seen in...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Winning Senate bets, party-lists likely to be announced May 15

Comelec: Winning Senate bets, party-lists likely to be announced May 15

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
So far, 121 COCs have been canvassed out of 173, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in an interview with "Unang Balita"...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with