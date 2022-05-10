Next admin should focus on implementation of Universal Health Care â€” DOH

^

Next admin should focus on implementation of Universal Health Care — DOH

Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 10:16pm
A medical worker counts syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the inoculation of the population aged 12-17 at a stadium in San Juan City, suburban Manila on November 3, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said the next administration should focus on the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act, which seeks to expand people’s access to health services.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency will brief President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor on its strategies for the implementation of the UHC Act, which was signed into law in 2019.  

“When the pandemic started, medyo na-temporarily delay tayo sa sinasagawa natin for UHC. But it became an opportunity for all of us. Na-realize natin toward the end na 'yung ginagawa natin during this time of pandemic were all attuned sa implementation strategies ng UHC,” Vergeire said.

(When the pandemic started, what we were doing for UHC was temporarily delayed. But it became an opportunity for all of us. We realized toward the end that what we're doing during the pandemic were all attuned to the implementation strategies of UHC.)

The department will also provide the country’s next leaders with its plans for moving forward from the pandemic which is “to live with the virus.”

“Iha-highlight natin with emphasis ang patuloy na pagbabakuna at patuloy na pagpapatupad ng minimum public health standards,” Vergeire said.

(We will highlight and emphasize the continued vaccination and enforcement of the minimum of minimum public health standards.)

The DOH will also push for the creation of the country’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the Virology Institute of the Philippines.

The country's CDC, similar to that in the United States, will be tasked to develop and maintain an integrated surveillance system of diseases, injuries, and disabilities. Meanwhile, the virology institute will be a venue for scientists, research institutes, and other groups in the country and abroad for collaborative studies on viruses. 

Former Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos is the frontrunner in the presidential race with 31,025,008 votes from 98.06% of election returns, based on partial and unofficial results.

 

