No spike in COVID-19 cases so far â€“ DOH

No spike in COVID-19 cases so far – DOH

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2022 | 12:01am
Two civilians walking past an abandoned building in Potrero, Malabon covered with campaign tarps.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Should compliance with the minimum public health standards (MPHS) decline, the country will be seeing more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per day by the middle of this month, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday.

They have not observed a significant rise in cases, primarily because of compliance with MPHS, according to DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

Based on projections made by the Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological Modeler (FASSSTER), however, the daily average cases may reach 205 by May 15.

This will happen if adherence to MPHS goes down.

Cabotaje noted that if the MPHS compliance would continue, cases may go down to 28 per day by mid-May.

She added that many factors are being considered by FASSSTER in making projections, including presence of a new COVID-19 variant, mobility of the population and vaccination.

Asked if there is a need to impose mandatory quarantine for incoming international travelers, Cabotaje replied in the negative.

She said the country continues to adhere to Resolution 164-A of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Under the resolution, quarantine upon arrival is no longer mandatory. Inbound travelers, however, are required to present 48-hour RT-PCR tests and 24-hour antigen tests with negative results.

“If they are foreigners and they have not been vaccinated, they will be denied entry,” Cabotaje said.

Filipino travelers, on the other hand, are advised to undergo home quarantine.

1,124 new cases

Meanwhile, a total of 1,124 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded by the DOH last week, data showed yesterday.

Based on the DOH’s weekly tally for new COVID-19 infections, these cases translate to 161 average daily cases last week – 20 percent lower than the 1,399 cases documented from April 25 to May 1.

The DOH, however, said there were 611 severe and critical COVID patients admitted in hospitals.

“Of the 2,187 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients, 474 or 16.8 percent are occupied,” the agency added.

On the other hand, 3,664 of the 23,818 non-ICU beds for COVID-19 cases are utilized, according to the agency.

The 1,124 new cases include 14 patients in severe and critical condition and 42 deaths.

“The public is reminded not to be complacent because of the continuing threats of COVID-19. They should continue to adhere to the minimum public health standards,” the DOH said.

The agency also advised those who have symptoms to immediately self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus.

