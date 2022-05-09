LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections
May 9, 2022 | 7:03am
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are set to vote for local candidates on Monday, May 9.
Voters will elect district representatives, governors, city officials and municipal councilors.
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Follow the live updates on the 2022 elections here:
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended