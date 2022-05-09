^

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

May 9, 2022 | 7:03am
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are set to vote for local candidates on Monday, May 9.

Voters will elect district representatives, governors, city officials and municipal councilors.

Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.

Follow the live updates on the 2022 elections here:

Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will promulgate the four disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand...
Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Negros bishop, 77 priests support Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Gilbert Bayoran | 8 hours ago
San Carlos Diocese Bishop Gerardo Alminaza and 77 priests in Negros Occidental have joined other Catholic priests and lay...
Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

By Angelica Y. Yang | 11 hours ago
A public servant for over 50 years, Lacson vowed to pursue an administration centered on good governance and one that is free...
You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as...
Pinoys urged: Vote for Philippines, not for selfish gains

Pinoys urged: Vote for Philippines, not for selfish gains

By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
Filipinos should vote for the Philippines, not for selfish gains, money or expected positions in the government, the country’s...
PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16

PNP: Poll-related violent cases now at 16

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
At least 16 election-related violent cases have been validated by the Philippine National Police out of the 63 recorded incidents...
House official presses vape bill passage

House official presses vape bill passage

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
President Duterte can help the country recover from harsh economic effects of the two-year pandemic if he signs the Congress-approved...
Comelec continues to correct fake news on polls

Comelec continues to correct fake news on polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Elections continues to debunk fake news on social media that spread disinformation on national and local...
9 in 10 Filipinos see family planning fund important

9 in 10 Filipinos see family planning fund important

By Sheila Crisostomo | 8 hours ago
Almost nine in 10 Filipino adults believe it is important for the government to allocate adequate public funding for modern...
Radical reforms a must for next administration &ndash; think tank

Radical reforms a must for next administration – think tank

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
Radical reforms have to be implemented by the next administration to undo the damage wrought by decades of personality-based...
