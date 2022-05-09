LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are set to vote for local candidates on Monday, May 9.

Voters will elect district representatives, governors, city officials and municipal councilors.

Related Stories LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.

Follow the live updates on the 2022 elections here: