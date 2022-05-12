^

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

May 12, 2022 | 8:22am
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino voters will select a new president on May 9.

Ten aspirants are vying for the presidency while nine candidates are seeking for the vice presidency. Only 12 out of 65 senatorial bets will fill the vacancies in the Senate.

Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local elections.

Follow the live updates on the 2022 elections here:

Robredo: Elections just start of bigger battle

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
For Vice President Leni Robredo, the outcome of the May 9 elections is just the beginning of the bigger battle.
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of...
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of...
Marcos: Sara to be DepEd chief

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
Presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has chosen his running mate, presumptive vice president...
Sara Duterte-Carpio to become next DepEd chief

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, now the presumptive vice president-elect, has agreed to take over...
US congratulates Marcos, says ready to collaborate with new admin on rights

28 minutes ago
In a statement dated May 11, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Washington plans on continuing “to collaborate...
Japan looks forward to working with new Philippine admin

33 minutes ago
Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that he looks forward to working with the new administration...
US seeks 'close partnership' with Marcos despite 'challenges'

9 hours ago
The United States would seek "early engagement with the newly elected Marcos administration."
Marcos camp declares victory

By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
The camp of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. yesterday declared victory in the presidential election, citing an...
Palace: Time to heal, unite as a nation

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Malacañang called for unity and healing as it hailed what it described as “generally peaceful and orderly”...
