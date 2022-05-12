LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino voters will select a new president on May 9.

Ten aspirants are vying for the presidency while nine candidates are seeking for the vice presidency. Only 12 out of 65 senatorial bets will fill the vacancies in the Senate.

Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local elections.

Follow the live updates on the 2022 elections here: