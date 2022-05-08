Lacson run hounded by old issues, party's switch to Robredo

In this May 3, 2022 photo release from his campaign, presidential candidate and senator Ping Lacson gestures on stage at a rally ahead of the May 9 general elections in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson ended his three-month campaign for the presidency this weekend as the fifth choice on the April pre-election poll, although the senator has repeatedly said he puts more weight on the warm welcomes he receives at sorties.

He capped off his campaign in a miting de avance in Carmona, Cavite, where he asked voters to launch what he called a "quiet revolution" through their ballots.

A public servant for over 50 years, with stints as the chief of the national police force and a multiple-term senator, Lacson vowed to pursue an administration centered on good governance and one that is free of corruption, advocating "leadership by example."

Although he has been consistently trailing in voters' preference surveys, he is banking on his "active and silent" supporters to vote for him in this year's polls.

Here are the highlights of his three-month campaign, which started and ended in his home province Cavite:

Proclamation rally in Imus, Cavite. Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III formally launched their candidacies in a proclamation rally in Imus, Cavite— Lacson's hometown— on Feb. 8, although pre-campaign activities were already being held in past months.



Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III formally launched their candidacies in a proclamation rally in Imus, Cavite— Lacson's hometown— on Feb. 8, although pre-campaign activities were already being held in past months. Red-tagging. In early March, Lacson shared a news report about allegations by Rep. Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla (Cavite) who referred to Robredo by her campaign color and political affiliations, and said supporters who attended her campaign rally in General Trias looked like "activists" and seemed to be "from the Left."



Lacson then said Remulla's claims were worrisome as she might establish a coalition government with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New People's Army (NPA) and National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF). He drew flak later on and clarified that he never red-tagged anyone.



In early March, Lacson shared a news report about allegations by Rep. Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla (Cavite) who referred to Robredo by her campaign color and political affiliations, and said supporters who attended her campaign rally in General Trias looked like "activists" and seemed to be "from the Left." Lacson then said Remulla's claims were worrisome as she might establish a coalition government with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New People's Army (NPA) and National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF). He drew flak later on and clarified that he never red-tagged anyone. Quitting Partido Reporma. Lacson initially ran under Partido Reporma, a surprise move after his years of identifying as an independent. He later decided to leave the party over rumors that party leaders would be endorsing another presidential candidate, which later turned out to be Vice President Leni Robredo in late March.



He said he felt lighter after bolting Partido Reporma and has said that he should have run as an independent from the start.



Lacson initially ran under Partido Reporma, a surprise move after his years of identifying as an independent. He later decided to leave the party over rumors that party leaders would be endorsing another presidential candidate, which later turned out to be Vice President Leni Robredo in late March. He said he felt lighter after bolting Partido Reporma and has said that he should have run as an independent from the start. Peninsula Manila press conference. Lacson joined a press conference in the Peninsula Manila, along with fellow presidential bets Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales on Easter Sunday, to remind voters that there are other options aside from survey second-placer Robredo.



It was during the event that Moreno went off-script and dared Robredo to withdraw from the presidential derby. Lacson and Sotto — who was at the press conference as a witness to a joint statement that the other candidates would not be withdrawing — distanced themselves from the call.

Lacson has been vocal about his track record in the government, and often talks about his experience removing corruption in his three-year stint as the chief of the national police force, when, he said, he was able to enforce strict disciplinary measures against corrupt cops.

As chair of the Senate committee on accounts, he is also known for being the custodian of the national budget in the Senate.

Chances of winning

Citing low voters' preference in surveys and only a handful of local leaders endorsing Lacson's bid, UP Political Science professor Jean Franco told Philstar.com in an online message that a Lacson victory is not guaranteed.

"Based on the surveys, he has single-digit numbers. He also has very few local executives endorsing him. Based on this, I am not sure his win is ensured," she said.

"His weakness is his past issues on the Kuratong Baleleng and other alleged crimes hurled at him in the past," she added, referring to since-dismissed allegations of involvement in the 1995 summary killings by police of 11 members of the Kuratong Baleleng robbery group.

Lacson has been cleared of the cases against him but was a fugitive in 2010 while he was facing charges over the double murders of publicist Salvador "Bubby" Dacer and Emmanuel Corbito in November 2000. Lacson emerged from hiding in March 2011 after the Supreme Court junked the indictment.

Lacson's involvement in the Easter Sunday press conference also "backfired" on him, UP Political Science professor Ma. Ella Atienza told Philstar.com in an online message.

"He is not very open to constructive criticism, he has failed to present himself as an opposition candidate and instead appears to be a continuity candidate on certain issues," she also said, also pointing out Lacson's "nitpicking and constant attacks against VP Robredo when he should have attacked the frontrunner Marcos."

She noted that Lacson issued public statements and allegations against the Robredo camp "without verifying the information."

Meanwhile, Lacson's track record in government service, extensive knowledge in legislation, and his advocacy against corruption are among his strong points, according to Franco and Atienza.

'Sotto would have been formidable bet if Sara did not run for VP'

Vice-presidential Sotto, who has the backing of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) and who chairs the political party as well, ranked second in Pulse Asia's latest survey, behind Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who is in the lead.

Sotto, who has been in public service for 30 years, has earned a reputation of consensus building at the Senate.

Sotto might have had a better chance of winning, if the survey frontrunner Duterte-Carpio did not run for VP, as surveys showed he has been leading the race until Nov. 2021, according to Dennis Coronacion, chair of the University of Santo Tomas' Department of Political Science.

"If Sara Duterte-Carpio didn’t change her mind and continued with her re-election bid in Davao City, Tito Sotto would have been a formidable VP candidate," he told Philstar.com in an online message. "Since the time Sara Duterte joined the VP race, it has been an uphill battle for him."

The Sotto campaign's strong points include extensive political network as the NPC party leader and Senate President, and ease in name recall owing to his media exposure, Coronacion said.

"As for his weak points, I think that the awkward situations where Sotto has found himself have badly affected his campaign. When Ping Lacson, Sotto’s presidential candidate, was abandoned by his party, its adverse impact was felt by the Senate President too," he added.

