Lacson quits Partido Reporma to run as independent

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2; 12:09 p.m.) — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, who is vying for the presidency in this year's elections, announced on Thursday that he is resigning from the Partido Reporma, after the political party decided to endorse another presidential candidate. 

Partido Reporma earlier announced him as their standard bearer. 

"I would like to make an announcement. Today, I officially announce my resignation as chairman and member of Partido ng Demokratikong Reporma, which effectively makes me an independent candidate," Lacson said in a press con on Thursday.

In a statement shared with reporters on Viber, he explained that it was the party's president and former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez who informed him Wednesday that the party's slate in Davao del Norte, led by Gov. Edwin Juhabib — party secretary general — chose to endorse another presidential bet. 

"Considering it is at the behest of these top-tier officials that I was recruited as a member and the party's standard-bearer and thereafter elected as its chairman, I believe it's only decent and proper —  consistent with my time-honored uncompromising principles — to make this decision," Lacson said. 

Former Rep. Ashley Acedillo, party spokesperson, said in a separate statement that he was resigning his party role as well. "I shall continue, henceforth, to support and campaign for Ping Lacson in his campaign for the presidency as his official spokesman," he said.

He said that he will continue to run to be elected the country's chief executive "if God and the Filipino people will it, come May 9, 2022" and tha he harbors no ill-feelings towards any member of the Partido Reporma after they made their decision.

"To all the members and candidates of Partido Reporma outside of Davao del Norte...with or without party affiliation, I am not leaving you behind," he added.

In 2021, Lacson became the chairman of the political party. Partido Reporma was founded by ex-Defense Secretary Renato de Villa when he left the Lakas-NUCD after former President Fidel Ramos moved to endorse former speaker Jose De Venecia Jr. for the presidency in 1998.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said on Thursday that a change in a candidate's affiliation after the filing of their candidacy will have no bearing on the candidate.

"As far as the Comelec is concerned whatever his or her party was at the time of the filing of [candidacy] will be his party for purposes of the ballots," he said in a press con. 

Lacson launched his presidential campaign on February 8 in his hometown Imus, Cavite. The longtime public servant promises an administration run by good governance and free from corruption, where he can push for "leadership by example."

The lawmaker first ran for the country's top executive position in the 2004 polls, but lost to President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

2022 ELECTIONS

PARTIDO REPORMA

PING LACSON
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 24, 2022 - 11:01am

The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

March 24, 2022 - 11:01am

Presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson resigns from Partido Reporma, making him an independent candidate. 

March 21, 2022 - 9:37am

A UniTeam rally for the tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in Marikina over the weekend was a great success, the campaign said, saying also that it was attended by "hundreds of thousands of BBM-Sara supporters, according to the estimates of the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Marikina."

The campaign also said that "the heavy rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of UniTeam supporters as they opted to stay and patiently waited for the arrival of Marcos, his running-mate Inday Sara Duterte and their senatorial slate."

"Marcos did not disappoint them, and the cheering crowd cheered at him like he was a rock star and listened intently to every word that he said especially on his message about unity and his promise of healing leadership," Marcos' media bureau also said.

March 20, 2022 - 12:49pm

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares, a candidate for senator, will be dropping by Pasig City, where a rally for Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

He says, however, that he might not have a chance to speak to the crowd. He has been included in pre-program activities at Robredo-Pangilinan sorties in the Visayas.

March 19, 2022 - 6:14pm

When asked why he decided to run for the presidency, Marcos replies he was looking at candidates' platforms for COVID-19 and economy and he thought: "Hindi ata napag-isipan nang mabuti yung plataporma." — Kristine Joy Patag

March 19, 2022 - 5:56pm

Presidential bet Bongbong Marcos' pre-recorded interview with Erwin Tulfo and PCOO Sec. Martin Andanar starts streaming, an hour before the Comelec presidential debates.

