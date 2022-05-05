Eleazar thankful for INC endorsement

Eleazar was among 12 senatorial bets included in an endorsement list made public by the bloc-voting religious sect on Tuesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Former police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar expressed gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for endorsing his senatorial candidacy in the May 9 elections.

“I am heartfully thankful to the Iglesia ni Cristo, through the leadership of Bro. Eduardo V. Manalo, for including me among the candidates they are endorsing in the coming elections,” he said in Filipino.

“It’s a big honor for me to be recognized based on my qualifications and capability to serve the people honestly and whole-heartedly, following the teachings of Iglesia,” he added.

The Partido Reporma candidate stressed that the endorsement was “very important because it serves as a new inspiration for me to continue the reforms and advocacies that I have started when I was a police officer for the Filipinos, and expand these things as the voice, defender and protector of our poor countrymen in the Senate,” Eleazar said.

“The head of the ministry, Bro. Eduardo Manalo, and every Iglesia ni Cristo member can look forward (to good governance), and I will not fail them. From me, my family and campaign team, thank you very much!#23ELAZAR,” he said.

The endorsement was made in the INC-owned broadcast channel Net 25 four days before the campaign period ends on May 7.

It has been a tradition for the INC to endorse a list of candidates that they will support in every election.

Their members are expected to obey the church leaders’ choices when they vote.

Eleazar previously secured the blessing of El Shaddai, the biggest Catholic charismatic group in the country.