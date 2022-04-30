Over 17,800 teachers pass the licensure exams

A public school teacher records a lesson for her class under DepEd's distance learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 17,848 elementary and secondary school educators have passed the March 2022 licensure examinations for teachers (LET), according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The commission made the announcement on its website on Saturday.

Of the total number, some 10,039 elementary and 7,809 secondary school teachers passed the LET which they took on March 27, 2022.

The passing rates are at 48.81%, and 41.72%, respectively for elementary and secondary level teachers.

Maricris Colipano from the Cebu Technological University-Carmen placed the highest in the elementary level, garnering a rating of 92.40.

Kim Ravido of University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City ranked first in the secondary level, after getting a score of 93.60.

No school topped the LET in the elementary level. This means there were no schools where 50 or more examinees had at least an 80% passing rate, based on the results of the exams. Meanwhile, PRC Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Main-Sta. Mesa was recognized as the top performing school in the secondary level.

Here are the full lists of elementary and secondary level LET passers.

The commission said the dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the successful examinees will be announced later on.

Anyone who wishes to teach in the Philippines must first secure a valid certificate of registration and valid professional license from the PRC.