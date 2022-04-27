^

Headlines

5 Filipinos already discharged in COVID-struck Shanghai

Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 3:10pm
5 Filipinos already discharged in COVID-struck Shanghai
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to residents while they are waiting to board a bus on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 19, 2022.
HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Five Filipinos who tested positive in Shanghai have been discharged from quarantine facilities, the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai said.

“Sa kabutihang palad wala tayong casualty. Ang ating namonitor ngayon na count, cumulative ‘yung lahat total 18 at natutuwa kami na sa 18, lima na ang na-discharge, ang napalabas ng facility,” Philippine Consul General Josel Ignacio said in a televised public briefing on Wednesday.

(Fortunately, we have no casualties. The cumulative count as of now total 18 and we are happy to report that out of the 18 COVID-positive Filipino nationals, five have been discharged, released from the facilities.)

On Tuesday, Shanghai logged 16,000 infections and 52 new COVID-related deaths. The Omicron variant drove the outbreak in China’s financial hub.

Ignacio said that only the local authorities can directly go to those confined in a hospital. Foreign service posts are not allowed to directly visit their confined nationals.

“[Ang] mga COVID-positive ay close-look management, ang ibig sabihin ang may access lamang sa kanila ay ang health authorities ng Shanghai,” the consul general said.

(Those who are COVID-positive are under close-look management, meaning the only ones who have access to them are the health authorities in Shanghai.) 

However, the consulate was able to identify and get the contact numbers of the 18 who tested positive for the virus. Ignacio said if those who have specific needs may reach out to the consulate and Manila’s post will be the one to reach out to Shanghai authorities or the Foreign Affairs Office on their behalf.

Shanghai’s local government has been giving food packs both to foreign and local residents since it is hard to get food supplies. 

“May supply, ang problema yung access kasi yung mga online platforms and deliveries, hindi lahat gumagana sapagkat bahagi ng pag-iingat nila baka kumakalat sa delivery ang virus,” Ignacio said.

(There is a supply, but the problem is being able to access this because the online platforms and deliveries, not all are operating because part of their precaution is that the virus may spread even during delivery.)

Ignacio said some condominium or apartment building residents have been implementing a “group buy” scheme for their needs. — Kaycee Valmonte with Agence France-Presse

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS

SHANGHAI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Uncharted' pulled out in Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

'Uncharted' pulled out in Philippine cinemas over South China Sea map

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
Citing a scene showing China's illegal nine-dash map claim over the South China Sea, the DFA said the scene is contrary to...
Headlines
fbtw
Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Marcos has been criticized for being selective with his media engagements.
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan faction composed of President Duterte’s allies and the UniTeam of presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs &mdash; Duque

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs — Duque

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The replacement of jabs comes with no additional cost, health chief Francisco Duque III said in a briefing aired Wednesd...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for &lsquo;real patriotic change&rsquo;
play

Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The progressive Makabayan coalition bared a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

Faction of Duterte volunteer group now backs Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 57 minutes ago
A faction of a volunteer group that carried President Rodrigo Duterte to Malacañang in 2016 is now backing Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Consulate in New York&rsquo;s ballot feeding schedule updated to 9 a.m. every Monday, Thursday

Consulate in New York’s ballot feeding schedule updated to 9 a.m. every Monday, Thursday

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Consulate General in New York has updated its ballot feeding schedule “in anticipation of the increase...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3 says free rides program extended until end-May

MRT-3 says free rides program extended until end-May

4 hours ago
"The ridership of the MRT-3 has improved...Before the pandemic, [it was just] 260,000. And although there was a pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Election task force 'verifying' claims of election 'disruption but not destabilization' plots

Election task force 'verifying' claims of election 'disruption but not destabilization' plots

5 hours ago
"There are reports and information that there are groups and individuals who are trying to disrupt the outcome of the elections,"...
Headlines
fbtw
'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

5 hours ago
“We are in constant coordination with the security team of the telco company. It’s also unfortunate that some...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with