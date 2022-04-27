5 Filipinos already discharged in COVID-struck Shanghai

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to residents while they are waiting to board a bus on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 19, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Five Filipinos who tested positive in Shanghai have been discharged from quarantine facilities, the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai said.

“Sa kabutihang palad wala tayong casualty. Ang ating namonitor ngayon na count, cumulative ‘yung lahat total 18 at natutuwa kami na sa 18, lima na ang na-discharge, ang napalabas ng facility,” Philippine Consul General Josel Ignacio said in a televised public briefing on Wednesday.

(Fortunately, we have no casualties. The cumulative count as of now total 18 and we are happy to report that out of the 18 COVID-positive Filipino nationals, five have been discharged, released from the facilities.)

On Tuesday, Shanghai logged 16,000 infections and 52 new COVID-related deaths. The Omicron variant drove the outbreak in China’s financial hub.

Ignacio said that only the local authorities can directly go to those confined in a hospital. Foreign service posts are not allowed to directly visit their confined nationals.

“[Ang] mga COVID-positive ay close-look management, ang ibig sabihin ang may access lamang sa kanila ay ang health authorities ng Shanghai,” the consul general said.

(Those who are COVID-positive are under close-look management, meaning the only ones who have access to them are the health authorities in Shanghai.)

However, the consulate was able to identify and get the contact numbers of the 18 who tested positive for the virus. Ignacio said if those who have specific needs may reach out to the consulate and Manila’s post will be the one to reach out to Shanghai authorities or the Foreign Affairs Office on their behalf.

Shanghai’s local government has been giving food packs both to foreign and local residents since it is hard to get food supplies.

“May supply, ang problema yung access kasi yung mga online platforms and deliveries, hindi lahat gumagana sapagkat bahagi ng pag-iingat nila baka kumakalat sa delivery ang virus,” Ignacio said.

(There is a supply, but the problem is being able to access this because the online platforms and deliveries, not all are operating because part of their precaution is that the virus may spread even during delivery.)

Ignacio said some condominium or apartment building residents have been implementing a “group buy” scheme for their needs. — Kaycee Valmonte with Agence France-Presse