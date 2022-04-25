^

'Unfortunate': Palace says on Comelec decision not to hold town hall debates

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 7:34pm
'Unfortunate': Palace says on Comelec decision not to hold town hall debates
Nine of 10 presidential candidates together in one photo prior to the start of the Comelec-sponsored presidential debate on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang described Comelec's decision to no longer hold presidential and vice presidential town hall debates as "unfortunate."

"Be that as it may, the panel interview set by the Comelec, in partnership with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas is a welcome opportunity for candidates to explain their intention and agenda to the Filipino electorate," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"Informing and educating our people on the candidates vying for the presidency and the vice presidency in whatever platform is crucial in a vibrant democracy such as the Philippines. The Filipino people deserve no less," he added.

The concluding event of the PiliPinas Debates 2022 Series was supposedly scheduled on April 30 and May 1 after it was postponed over payment issues involving private firm Impact Hub Manila, which organized the previous debates. The debates were initially set on April 23 and 24.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body will adopt a single candidate or team panel interview format in consideration of the “inevitable scheduling conflicts as the candidates approach the homestretch of the campaign period” and as advised by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas. KBP agreed to organize the final two events. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from TV5/Greg Gregorio

