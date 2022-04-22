Comelec town hall debates moved to April 30, May 1

The stage for the second Comelec-sponsored 2022 presidential debates at Sofitel Philippine Plaza on April 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections will move its scheduled presidential and vice presidential town hall debates to later dates, and will now be sponsored by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP).

In a streamed conference on Friday, Commissioner George Garcia said the set town hall debates on April 23 and 24 have been moved to April 30 and May 1 instead.

“KBP offered instead its support to hold the debates on Saturday and Sunday and they will be our partner, for free,” he said in Filipino.

Garcia assured the public that the town hall debates will proceed and they are in the process of coordinating with the campaign teams of the candidates to apologize and reiterate that the event will proceed at a later date so they can secure their presence.

Commissioner Rey Bulay, in the same press conference, also apologized to the candidates for the suspension of the debates.

“We ensure you that the delay will be looked into, on what action the Commission will do on the delay and the resetting,” he added in Filipino.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.