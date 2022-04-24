Comelec sees probe into debate organizer's payment issues done by Friday

The stage for the second Comelec-sponsored 2022 presidential debates at Sofitel Philippine Plaza on April 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said it is conducting an investigation into payment issues that delayed the conduct of the last episode of the presidential and vice-presidential debates it hosts and hopes to finish the probe by Friday, April 29.

Impact Hub Manila has reportedly failed to settle a P14-million balance with debate venue host Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, which led to the postponement of the debates that were supposed to have been held over the weekend.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s “Teleradyo Balita” on Sunday, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the investigation kicked off right after the poll body’s press conference last Friday to announce new dates.

It has already issued Comelec spokesman James Jimenez and other poll body executives notices to explain and has also ordered the submission of documents involving the debates by Monday.

"Sabi ni Commissioner [Rey] Bulay bigyan lang siya ng isang buong linggo tatapusin niya. Nagbigay siya ng lahat ng sulat at binigyan niya hanggang bukas. At hopefully bago matapos ang Friday na ito ay ating malalaman na kung ano ang result ng investigation," Garcia said.

(Commissioner Rey Bulay told us to give him a week to finish the investigation. He sent out all the letters already and gave them until tomorrow to comply. Hopefully, before the end of Friday, we would already know the result of the investigation.)

Should the investigation show anomalies in the contract with Impact Hub Manila, Garcia said the commission would consider canceling the contract or filing criminal or civil complaints against the company. Impact Hub Manila has said Comelec is not involved in its payment issues.

Garcia reminded the public that groups and individuals are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

Impact Hub Manila reportedly issued Sofitel bouncing checks. Comelec said it is "in the dark" about the financial liabilities the debate organizer.

Payment issues

On Saturday, Impact Hub Manila stressed that Comelec is not a party to its agreement with Sofitel in a statement. The "private deal" covered logistical and technical support for the presidential and vice-presidential debates.

Impact Hub Manila said they will refrain from talking publicly about an alleged miscommunication with Sofitel.

Impact Hub Manila would have earned through advertisements during the debates, Garcia said.

Although the issues between Impact Hub Manila and Sofitel are between private firms, Garcia said that the "miscommunication" has affected the integrity of the poll body.

“Tatandaan po natin na yung end user ay isang constitutional body na responsible sa mga mamamayan. Sa bandang huli, ang mamamayan ang kausap nila dito, hindi naman ang [Comelec] lang. Pinagkatiwalaaan sila ng Comelec at ng mga mamamayan na ma-i-deliver ‘yan,” Garcia said.

(We should do well to remember that the end user is a constitutional body that is responsible to the people. In the end, they are talking to the people in this case, not just the Comelec. The Comelec and the public have trusted them to deliver.)

The final round of presidential and vice-presidential debates that should have been held this weekend was rescheduled to next week, April 30 and May 1.

for free

Attendance in question

Meanwhile, Garcia hopes that the candidates can still attend the event even if it was delayed for a week.

"Binigyan ang aming sarili kasama ang Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas hanggang Martes man lang upang makuha namin ‘yung pagsang-ayon o hindi pagsang-ayon, ‘yung pag-convey nila sa amin ng kanilang mensahe kung sila’y makakadalo o hindi,” Garcia said.

(We gave ourselves and the KBP until Tuesday at least so we can get confirmation of their attendance to the debates.)

Garcia said the KBP asked the Comelec if all presidential and vice-presidential candidates could attend the debates.

However, the tandem of Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III have said they are thinking of skipping the final leg of the Comelec-sponsored debates after the rescheduling.

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, who is running for president, said he is not sure if he could attend the debates next weekend. Moreno is planning to visit two provinces on then.

Garcia, without naming candidates, said he is hoping that those who previously said they might skip the event to reconsider attending.

“Nung pinag-uusapan namin ‘yung pag-re-reset ng debate ay meron nang mga naka-schedule nang campaign sorties… kinikilala natin ‘yan, nakiki-usap pa rin tayo sa kanila na in the meantime, baka pwedeng buksan pa rin ‘yung pinto tungkol sa kanilang pag-dalo para sa darating na debate,” Garcia said.

(When we were talking about resetting the debate, there were already campaign sorties scheduled… we acknowledge that, however, we are still hoping that in the meantime, the candidates can keep the door open on their attendance for the upcoming debate.)

Garcia said the Comelec en banc would decide if the debates would still push through if few candidates confirm attendance.