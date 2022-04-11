^

April 11, 2022 | 10:13am
Injury and death reports from Agaton still pending confirmation: NDRRMC
This photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows vessels taking shelter at Ormoc City Anchorage Area due to Tropical Depression Agaton on the morning of April 11, 2022.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — One death, two injuries, and one missing person have been recorded amid the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton, but these figures have yet to be validated and confirmed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday morning. 

According to the NDRRMC's latest situation report on the damages caused by Agaton, a total of 195 flooding incidents were recorded in the Bicol Region, Western, Eastern, and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, CARAGA, BARMM.

As a result, 86,515 families or 136,390 were listed as being affected by Agaton after the residents of 201 barangays had to be served in and out of just 71 evacuation centers. 

According to the NDRRMC, only 13,049 persons were able to seek refuge in evacuation centers. 25,485 others are outside evacuation centers. 

In those regions, 16 roads and 4 bridges have been listed as "not passable" while a total of 52 damaged houses were reported in Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and CARAGA.

Cyclone Agaton weakened into a tropical depression from a tropical storm Monday morning as it moved over the coastal waters of Leyte.

Eight stranded rolling cargoes were also recorded eight rolling cargoes at Port of Isabel in Isabel, Leyte.

The Philippine Coast Guard also said that its PCG Sub-Station Ormoc was monitoring vessels taking shelter at Ormoc City Anchorage Area due to Agaton. 

State weather bureau Pagasa has since placed 11 areas in the Visayas and Mindanao under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. 

Franco Luna with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico 

