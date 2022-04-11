'Agaton' weakens to a tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Agaton weakened into tropical depression from tropical storm Monday morning as it moved over the coastal waters of Leyte, state forecasters said.

In a bulletin issued past 8 a.m., PAGASA said Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte.

Its maximum sustained winds decreased to 55 kilometers per hour near the center from 65 kph. The cyclone’s gustiness was also down to 75 kph from 90 kph.

PAGASA placed the following areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

Eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Under TCWS No. 1, strong winds will prevail or are expected within the next 36 hours. The state weather bureau noted the potential impacts of Agaton’s winds are “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. Such conditions may be risky for most sea vessels.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced today in the following areas:

Eastern Visayas

Masbate

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Northern and central portions of Cebu, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:

Dinagat Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Quezon

Rest of Bicol region and Visayas

“‘Agaton’ is forecast to slowly loop in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by tomorrow evening as another tropical cyclone with international name ‘Malakas’ begins to interact with it,” PAGASA said.

The onslaught of ‘Agaton’ resulted in one reported death in the Davao region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. The first cyclone of the year also affected 45,588 individuals. — Gaea Katreena Cabico