^

Headlines

'Agaton' weakens to a tropical depression

Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 9:10am
'Agaton' weakens to a tropical depression
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Agaton.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Agaton weakened into tropical depression from tropical storm Monday morning as it moved over the coastal waters of Leyte, state forecasters said.

In a bulletin issued past 8 a.m., PAGASA said Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte.

Its maximum sustained winds decreased to 55 kilometers per hour near the center from 65 kph. The cyclone’s gustiness was also down to 75 kph from 90 kph.

PAGASA placed the following areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
  • Eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands

Under TCWS No. 1, strong winds will prevail or are expected within the next 36 hours. The state weather bureau noted the potential impacts of Agaton’s winds are “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters) will prevail over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1. Such conditions may be risky for most sea vessels.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will be experienced today in the following areas:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon
  • Catanduanes
  • Northern and central portions of Cebu, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect the following areas:

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Quezon
  • Rest of Bicol region and Visayas

“‘Agaton’ is forecast to slowly loop in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by tomorrow evening as another tropical cyclone with international name ‘Malakas’ begins to interact with it,” PAGASA said.

The onslaught of ‘Agaton’ resulted in one reported death in the Davao region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. The first cyclone of the year also affected 45,588 individuals. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 11, 2022 - 9:15am

Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA

April 11, 2022 - 9:15am

'Agaton' has weakened into a tropical depression as moves over San Pablo Bay, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

As of 7 a.m., Agaton was located over the coastal waters f Tanauan, Leyte with winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 75 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is up in the following areas:

  • southern portion of Masbate(Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
  • the eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Dinagat Islands
     
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko&rsquo;s Waray supporters renew call for unification talks

Isko’s Waray supporters renew call for unification talks

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
A Waray volunteer group for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno renewed the call for unification talks to defeat survey frontrunner former...
Headlines
fbtw

Leyte’s Petillas switch to BBM

By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
Another former ally of Vice President Leni Robredo has switched sides and now supports presidential survey frontrunner, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson to supporters: Time to stop being silent

Lacson to supporters: Time to stop being silent

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson asked his supporters to stop being silent and start making themselves...
Headlines
fbtw
Overseas Filipino voters in Hong Kong asked to come back on other days to avoid crowding

Overseas Filipino voters in Hong Kong asked to come back on other days to avoid crowding

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
Consul General Raly Tejada said that while the turnout so far is a good sign for the country’s democracy, the Hong Kong...
Headlines
fbtw
FLP launches 3 education programs

FLP launches 3 education programs

10 hours ago
Retired chief justice Artemio Panganiban, chairman of the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity, has announced the launching...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Agaton

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Agaton

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 minutes ago
Follow this page for updates on "Agaton," the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
Agaton leaves 1 dead, strands ship passengers

Agaton leaves 1 dead, strands ship passengers

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Flooding and heavy rainfall brought about by Tropical Storm Agaton in the Visayas and Mindanao resulted in one reported death...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo-Pangilinan campaign draws largest crowd in Pampanga

Robredo-Pangilinan campaign draws largest crowd in Pampanga

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Pampanga’s “Manalakaran” rally on Saturday drew the biggest crowd for the campaign of presidential candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao confident &lsquo;true Christians,&rsquo; poorest will vote for him

Pacquiao confident ‘true Christians,’ poorest will vote for him

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao is banking on “true Christians” and Filipinos in social classes D and E to deliver for him...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Agaton&rsquo; continues westward over Eastern Samar; over 45,000 affected

‘Agaton’ continues westward over Eastern Samar; over 45,000 affected

15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Agaton has maintained its strength as it moves over the waters of Lawaan in Eastern Samar.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with