Zubiri dropped from Lacson-Sotto Senate slate after endorsing Marcos

Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 6:17pm
Zubiri dropped from Lacson-Sotto Senate slate after endorsing Marcos
Sen. Migz Zubiri (far right) raises the hand of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.
Official Twitter page of Sen. Migz Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — The tandem of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said Monday that Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, who is running for another term, is no longer part of their slate after the Bukidnon lawmaker openly endorsed another candidate for president.

Lacson — an independent — and Sotto — chair of the Nationalist People's Coalition — are running for the presidency and vice presidency in the May elections. 

They made their decision after Zubiri was seen raising the hand of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during a campaign rally in Bukidnon.

On Monday, Lacson confirmed to reporters that he and Sotto were no longer backing Zubiri. 

"Hindi na, hindi na (Not anymore, not anymore)," Lacson said.

He explained his rule on endorsing candidates. "They can be endorsed by others or adopted [as bets], but once they endorse another team, another tandem, then so be it. That's it," Lacson explained in Filipino. 

This comes around two months after the tandem dropped reelectionist Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian from their slate, also after endorsing Marcos during a proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

At present, Lacson and Sotto are backing the bids of six senatoriables.

They include: Former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol; opthalmologist Dr. Minguita Padilla, former Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar, ex-senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, reelectionist senator Joel Villanueva and former Department of Information and Communciations Technology Secretary Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan. 

On Monday, Sotto said he stands firm with Lacson, and that he will not withdraw his support for him. — Angelica Y. Yang

