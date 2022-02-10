

















































 
























Lacson-Sotto drops Gatchalian from slate after attending rival proclamation rally
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 11:11am





 
This is a file photo of Sen. Win Gatchalian during a Senate Committee on Energy hearing.
Geremy Pintolo, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III have dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian from their senatorial slate, days after the reelectionist senator appeared at the proclamation rally of another presidential bet.


This comes shortly after the Lacson-Sotto tandem confirmed that former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista is no longer part of their senatorial line-up.



"Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista have made their choices of the principles and advocacies that they will embrace moving forward in this political exercise. Obviously, they are not ours," Lacson said in a tweet on Thursday. 


"They now cease to be part of the Lacson-Sotto team."


Gatchalian and Bautista attended the proclamation rally of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Tuesday.


READ: Adopted senatorial bets launch own campaign


In a separate statement issued to reporters on Thursday, Gatchalian said he has nothing but utmost respect and admiration for Lacson and Sotto, with whom he has worked at the upper house of Congress. 


"I have seen their dedication to serve our people and their pure love for our beloved country. For this, I respect the decision of their leadership," he said. 


"I also apologize for any misunderstanding that I may have caused," he added.


Gatchalian is chair of the chamber's energy and education committees.


 










 









