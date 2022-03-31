^

Headlines

Comelec logs over 7.22 million deactivated voters

Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 5:55pm
Comelec logs over 7.22 million deactivated voters
Commissioner George Garcia was assigned to the Comelec’s Second Division along with Commissioners Rey Bulay and Marlon Casquejo.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Over 7.229 million voter registrations have been deactivated after failing to participate in the last two elections, the Commission on Elections reported.

Comelec is also calling on the relatives of deceased voters to report their deaths so their registration could be canceled.

In a briefing on Thursday, the poll body gave updates on voter registration for the upcoming May polls. The data provided was based on Comelec data from August 2019 to end-October last year.

Comelec said it logged 6.95 new registered voters. Meanwhile, 763,729 voters had their registrations reactivated and 213,918 had theirs reactivated with corrected entries.

“Ganyan kadami ang gustong bumoto sa darating na eleksyon na dalawang beses nang hindi bumuboto sa dalawang magkasunod na eleksyon,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said.

(That’s how many of those who haven’t voted in the previous two elections want to participate in the upcoming polls.)

‘Report deaths of voters you know’

The poll body canceled the registration of 755,769 deceased voters. Comelec is calling on relatives of the recently departed to report the death to the commission.

“Kung ‘yung mismong pamilya naman ay nagbigay ng certification mula sa civil registrar na namatay talaga ‘yung kaanak [nila], sure po na tatanggalin ‘yun ng local Comelec natin. Hindi na maghihintay ng certification mula sa civil registrar nila kasi nagbigay na ng death certificate ‘yung pamilya,” Garcia said.

(If the family itself gives a certification from the civil registrar that [their] relative actually died, our local Comelec will surely remove their record. They will no longer wait for certification from their civil registrar because the family has already issued a death certificate.)

Comelec said it might have missed some registered voters who died of COVID-19, especially those whose deaths occurred outside their hometowns. 

The poll body said it usually waits for the civil registrar to issue a certification about the death of a person. However, Garcia said it becomes a problem if, for example, a man from Nueva Ecija dies in Manila. 

“We do not expect the civil registrar of Manila to issue a certification addressed to the election officer of Nueva Ecija [about the death],” Garcia said.

Garcia said the poll body had asked the Philippine Statistics Authority if it could send Comelec data on nationwide deaths to Comelec’s main office. The poll body will then send the names to its local offices.

However, the idea was put on the backburner because Comelec could not afford the cost of the proposal. 

“May bayad po silang i-cha-charge sa amin. Hindi ko nalang po babanggitin ‘yung bayad, medyo malaki, wala pong budget ang commission sa ganoon so it will require legislation,” Garcia said.

(They will charge us a fee. I will not mention how much, it is quite expensive, the commission does not have budget for that so it will require legislation.)

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t vote for KABAG candidates

Duterte to Pinoys: Don’t vote for KABAG candidates

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has urged Filipinos not to vote for party-list groups that he claimed are supporting communist rebels who...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

Carpio says gov't can't collect P203-billion estate tax if Marcos wins presidency

By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"I think we should ask the BIR why they did not do anything. And if they did do something, they should tell us what they did....
Headlines
fbtw
Presidential bets to be grouped into 3 as Comelec revises debate format

Presidential bets to be grouped into 3 as Comelec revises debate format

5 hours ago
"Candidates will be divided in groups of three where each group will be given one question essentially to debate on,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

Philippines reiterates sovereignty over Panatag as China claims it as 'inherent territory'

2 days ago
"The Philippine position is we continue to exercise full sovereignty over Bajo de Masinloc and its territorial sea, as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders release of red-tagged community doctor accused of kidnapping

Court orders release of red-tagged community doctor accused of kidnapping

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
A local court has ordered the release of community doctor Maria Natividad “Naty” Castro, who was detained for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Average power spot market prices up in March

Average power spot market prices up in March

By Angelica Y. Yang | 39 minutes ago
The average wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) price rose by 12.60% to P6.97 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) in March, compared...
Headlines
fbtw
In landmark decision, SC revisits &lsquo;iron curtain&rsquo; rule in inheritance of non-marital children

In landmark decision, SC revisits ‘iron curtain’ rule in inheritance of non-marital children

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said that “children, regardless of their parent’s marital status, can now inherit...
Headlines
fbtw
'Travesty of justice': Kin of disappeared students say Palparan interview a 'desperate attempt to vindicate rights violators'

'Travesty of justice': Kin of disappeared students say Palparan interview a 'desperate attempt to vindicate rights violators'

1 hour ago
“The NTF-ELCAC is mocking the partial justice we attained by holding accountable Palparan on the disappearance of Karen...
Headlines
fbtw
Social media reports of vote buying not enough to prosecute without testimony &mdash; Comelec

Social media reports of vote buying not enough to prosecute without testimony — Comelec

2 hours ago
“It’s very difficult to prosecute crimes like this simply because medyo mahirap mangalap ng mga ebidensya, mga...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo supporters say Marcos &lsquo;unwelcome&rsquo; in Tarlac

Robredo supporters say Marcos ‘unwelcome’ in Tarlac

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo opposed the scheduled rally of presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with