Philippines receives boat engines worth P31.5 million from US
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received outboard motors worth P31.5 million ($630,000) from the United States.
The new equipment will help boost Philippine maritime law enforcement operations.
Last Friday, the US Embassy turned over 18 motors, which were later on installed on six Philippine National Police-Maritime Group patrol boats of its Special Operations Units in Honda Bay in Palawan and Bongao, Tawi Tawi.
Out of the 18 donated motors, 12 were used to restore six boats while six are spare engines, the US Embassy said.
“The U.S. government is committed to supporting the 2nd Special Operations Unit as well as our other partners in Palawan who share our interest to enhance security, economic prosperity, and environmental conservation in this amazing province,” US Embassy Chargé?d’Affaires ad interim Heather?Variava said.
The ceremonial turnover of the equipment was part of Variava's two-day visit to Puerto Princesa City.
Variava also visited the headquarters of the Western Command and Coast Guard District Palawan to discuss operational priorities and opportunities for cooperation.
The donation of the outboard motors was made possible through the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the Global Security Contingency Fund.
The US Embassy noted that the INL, along with the US Department of Defense, have been partners with the PNP Maritime Group for over a decade.
"This partnership remains an enduring success that serves as a model for future initiatives," the US Embassy said in a media release issued Monday. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
A thread of notable updates on the Philippines' bilateral relations with the United States. — Main image from FPRI
United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn visits Marawi City, Iligan, and Cagayan de Oro to highlight their projects focusing on women and youth empowerment.
Washburn's visit in Mindanao comes in the observance of International Women’s Day and the Philippines’ National Women’s Month.
“In our work in the Philippines and across the world, one of the paramount ways we achieve development is by advancing the rights and expanding opportunities of women and girls,” Washburn says.
The United States launches a new P750-million project in the Philippines to address climate vulnerability in the country's cities.
The five-year Climate Resilient Cities project will help Philippine cities adapt to, mitigate, and endure the impacts of climate change by increasing their access to climate financing and tools to build resilience, the US Embassy says.
“We believe that responding to the climate crisis is a shared mission between the U.S. and Philippine governments. We look forward to our collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure that resilience is built into the fabric of cities in the Philippines," US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.
The United States, through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, donated a fresh batch of 2.7 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines, the embassy in Manila reports in a news release.
The latest delivery is an addition to more than 65 million vaccine doses the COVAX facility has provided to the Philippines, 25 million of which Americans provided.
"Thanks to recent deliveries, the COVAX facility and the United States have exceeded our goal of providing enough doses to vaccinate one-in-five Filipinos," U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.
"We will continue to provide more safe and effective life-saving vaccines to our Filipino friends, partners, and allies as we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic together," Variava adds.
- Latest
- Trending