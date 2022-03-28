Philippines receives boat engines worth P31.5 million from US

In this March 25, 2022 photo, US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé?d’Affaires?ad interim Heather Variava leads the ceremonial turnover of outboard engines to the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received outboard motors worth P31.5 million ($630,000) from the United States.

The new equipment will help boost Philippine maritime law enforcement operations.

Last Friday, the US Embassy turned over 18 motors, which were later on installed on six Philippine National Police-Maritime Group patrol boats of its Special Operations Units in Honda Bay in Palawan and Bongao, Tawi Tawi.

Out of the 18 donated motors, 12 were used to restore six boats while six are spare engines, the US Embassy said.

“The U.S. government is committed to supporting the 2nd Special Operations Unit as well as our other partners in Palawan who share our interest to enhance security, economic prosperity, and environmental conservation in this amazing province,” US Embassy Chargé?d’Affaires ad interim Heather?Variava said.

The ceremonial turnover of the equipment was part of Variava's two-day visit to Puerto Princesa City.

Variava also visited the headquarters of the Western Command and Coast Guard District Palawan to discuss operational priorities and opportunities for cooperation.

The donation of the outboard motors was made possible through the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the Global Security Contingency Fund.

The US Embassy noted that the INL, along with the US Department of Defense, have been partners with the PNP Maritime Group for over a decade.

"This partnership remains an enduring success that serves as a model for future initiatives," the US Embassy said in a media release issued Monday. — Patricia Lourdes Viray