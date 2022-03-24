^

Headlines

A step closer to endorsement? Palace confirms Duterte meeting with Marcos

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 5:48pm
A step closer to endorsement? Palace confirms Duterte meeting with Marcos
This March 23, 2022 photo shows presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos stands before voters from Quezon province where he lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 Elections
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte recently met with survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the Palace and the latter’s team confirmed, but their statements were silent on whether an endorsement was made or is forthcoming.

"It was a cordial and productive meeting, where the President shared his experiences and insight as an outgoing chief executive with the presidential aspirant," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar added.

He also said they discussed Duterte’s achievements in his term and that the president gave Marcos advice.

"In connection with this, the president expressed optimism that his administration’s notable programs and projects will be continued by the next administration," Andanar added.

The communications secretary did not give any more details on the meeting between them.

Marcos’ spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, only had this to say about the meeting: "The BBM camp affirms the confirmation of PCOO chief and presidential spokesman Martin Andanar that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has recently met with presidential frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr."

Marcos, who admitted to courting Duterte’s endorsement for his campaign and earlier this week, secured the backing of a wing of the ruling PDP-Laban Party, where Duterte sits as chairperson.

But Andanar’s statement confirming the meeting did not discuss whether Marcos finally secured Duterte’s endorsement.

Marcos and Duterte

Marcos in a recent interview said he identifies himself as an administration ally — although at some point, when Sen. "Christopher" Bong Go was still in the presidential derby, Rodriguez said this was then inaccurate — and had promised to continue the administration’s programs like the Build, Build, Build.

Marcos also admitted to picking Duterte as his running-mate but was surprised when he filed for senator. In the end, he has presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as his tandem.

Last year, Duterte also said he never mentioned he would support Marcos, claiming without giving evidence that the former senator is "pro-communist." Duterte also made a blind item of a presidential candidate who is a cocaine user, but Marcos felt he did not allude to.

NUP endorsement

Also on Thursday, Marcos bagged an endorsement from yet another political party.

State-run PTV4 reported that National Unity Party Deputy Secretary General and spokesperson Reggie Velasco said their party decided to endorse Marcos’ presidential bid.

Velasco said Marcos’ “call for unity as the basic strategy for economic recovery amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and global uncertainties is consistent and supportive of the NUP’s primary vision of ‘one nation, one future’ as enshrined in the Party’s constitution.”

In 2018, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that NUP inked an alliance with PDP-Laban.

Other parties backed by power political families that have thrown support at Marcos’ bid are former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s  Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats, Duterte-Carpio’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago, former President Joseph Estrada's Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino and the Marcos-led Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara rejects &lsquo;ROSA,&rsquo; says Marcos is her only president

Sara rejects ‘ROSA,’ says Marcos is her only president

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
For UniTeam vice presidential bet Sara Duterte, her only president is Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as campaigns...
Headlines
fbtw
Backed by Suarez anew, Marcos courts voters in Quezon where he lost in 2016

Backed by Suarez anew, Marcos courts voters in Quezon where he lost in 2016

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday courted voters of Quezon province, where he...
Headlines
fbtw
Backed by Suarez anew, Marcos courts voters in Quezon where he lost in 2016

Backed by Suarez anew, Marcos courts voters in Quezon where he lost in 2016

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday courted voters of Quezon province, where he...
Headlines
fbtw
BBM, Sara keep lead; Leni up by 5 points

BBM, Sara keep lead; Leni up by 5 points

By Janvic Mateo | 8 days ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio retained their lead in...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte issues EO limiting billboard size

Duterte issues EO limiting billboard size

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has signed an executive order regulating out-of-home advertising signs and billboards, citing the environmental...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Outspoken Robredo critic Alvarez says sorry as party backs her in polls

Outspoken Robredo critic Alvarez says sorry as party backs her in polls

By Angelica Y. Yang | 35 minutes ago
Alvarez said it was the decision of "all the mayors and leaders in the province" of Davao del Norte to support the candidacy...
Headlines
fbtw
A step closer to endorsement? Palace confirms Duterte meeting with Marcos

A step closer to endorsement? Palace confirms Duterte meeting with Marcos

By Kristine Joy Patag | 51 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has recently met with survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the Palace...
Headlines
fbtw
Coconut farmers refute Gov. Suarez's denial of scam in coco levy scheme

Coconut farmers refute Gov. Suarez's denial of scam in coco levy scheme

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Bantay Cocolevy Alliance said the history of abuse that the coconut industry and its farmers experienced at the hands...
Headlines
fbtw
NBDB: Vandalism of 2 independent bookstores harmful to country's democratic values

NBDB: Vandalism of 2 independent bookstores harmful to country's democratic values

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The vandalism of two independent Philippine bookstores is an attack on institutions of knowledge that also harm the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs 10-point economic recovery plan

Duterte signs 10-point economic recovery plan

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Duterte administration has adopted a 10-point policy agenda designed to fast-track and sustain economic recovery from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with