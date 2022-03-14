DFA summons Chinese envoy over navy ship's incursion in Sulu Sea

This March 3, 2022 photo shows Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian. The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Huang over the incursion and lingering presence of a Chinese navy ship in Sulu Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the illegal incursion and lingering presence of a Chinese navy ship in the Sulu Sea.

In a statement released Monday, the DFA said Acting Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction.

Lazaro also demanded that Beijing "comply with its obligations under international law, particularly UNCLOS, and direct its vessels to desist from entering Philippine waters uninvited and without permission."

A People's Liberation Army Navy electronic reconnaissance ship (Dongdiao-class) was spotted in Philippine waters from January 29 to February 1.

According to the DFA, the Chinese navy ship with bow number 792 reached the waters of Palawan's Cuyo Group of Islands and Apo Island in Mindoro.

While the Chinese navy ship claimed that it was exercising innocent passage, the DFA said its movements "did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious, lingering in the Sulu Sea for three days."

Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) challenged PLAN 792 but the latter continued its activities in Philippine waters.

"As a country that abides by its international commitments, the Philippines recognizes the right of innocent passage in accordance with Article 52 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," the DFA said.

"However, the actions of PLAN 792 did not constitute innocent passage and violated Philippine sovereignty," it added.

In April last year, the DFA also summoned Huang over the lingering presence of Chinese ships in the vicinity of Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, which is within the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.