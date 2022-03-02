^

Headlines

Petitioners file appeal vs anti-terror law before SC

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
March 2, 2022 | 9:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five of the 37 petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act yesterday filed their motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court and reiterated their appeal to declare the law as unconstitutional.

The petitioners filed a 71-page joint motion for partial reconsideration and prayed that the SC declare as unconstitutional Republic Act 1479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

In their appeal, the petitioners asked the high court to reconsider its decision in the third paragraph of Section 10, stating that it is unconstitutional for being vague, overbroad and for failing to meet the strict scrutiny test.

In Section 10, which covers recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization, the court declared that the phrase “organized for the purpose of engaging in terrorism” is not constitutional.

The petitioners said the third instance in Section 10 should be read in “pari materia,” which translates to “on the same subject matter,” with Section 4 (terrorism), believing only with such reading would the standards and guidelines may be made apparent.

“The petitioners submit that much of this controlling view on Section 10 as found in the Opinion is inconsistent with the ruling as enunciated in the Decision,” they added.

As for Section 25 (designation of terrorist Individuals, groups of persons, organizations or associations), the petitioners focused on the third mode of designation.

“This ruling is a marked departure from the premises of the prevailing ruling, where the 35 petitions were given due course as ‘permissible facial challenges’ in relation to the provisions of the ATA, which involve and raise chilling effects on freedom of expression and its cognate rights in the context of actual and not mere hypothetical facts,” they said.

“Concrete facts and abundant experience show that the practice of red-tagging has in many instances preceded the extrajudicial killings of activists and human rights defenders,” they added.

The petitioners also cited developments showing alleged red-tagging, where one of its recent victims was a petitioner in the case.

Petitioner Chad Errol Booc was among those reportedly killed by the military last Feb. 24, during an alleged encounter with the New People’s Army in Davao de Oro.

“Domestic designation should be subjected to the crucible of standard scrutiny not because of the ‘nomenclature’ of rights being invoked by petitioners, but because the efficacy of such rights, which are textually guaranteed in the Constitution, is being diminished. The government bears a high burden to justify intrusions on such rights that have been accorded an ‘elevated status,’” the petitioners said.

Section 29 gives the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) the exclusive judicial power to issue warrants of arrest.

The written authorization issued by the ATC partakes of a warrant of arrest, in which it has no authority since only judges can issue warrants of arrest, according to the petitioners.

“An executive warrant of arrest is void ab initio, a usurpation which has no constitutional pedigree,” they said.

They also pointed out that Section 29 destroys two safeguards in the Constitution to guarantee the protection against unreasonable arrests: first, that only a judge can issue warrants of arrest; and second, that warrants of arrest must be issued only upon probable cause.

They added that the implementing rules and regulation of the ATA could not correct the constitutional infirmities of Section 29.

They also complained that the prolonged detention of 14 days, extendible for another 10 days, is odious and oppressive.

A prolonged detention of an accused is fraught with dangers to security because the person might be tortured or coerced to confession, or it could lead to the manufacture of “evidence.”

The accused would also be deprived of the speedy disposition of his case, to avail himself of the right to bail and petition for writ of habeas corpus or amparo. – Elizabeth Marcelo

ANTI-TERRORISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at petitioners' appeal vs SC historic ruling on Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

A look at petitioners' appeal vs SC historic ruling on Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on Wednesday filed an appeal to partly reverse the Supreme Court’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Hundreds of educators, ex-NEDA employees back Robredo for president

Hundreds of educators, ex-NEDA employees back Robredo for president

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Hundreds of former and current heads of schools, colleges and universities, faculty members from the University of Santo Tomas,...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo vows to certify Security of Tenure Bill as urgent

Robredo vows to certify Security of Tenure Bill as urgent

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Workers’ groups have long been pushing for the passage of the Security of Tenure Bill, which seeks to end the practice...
Headlines
fbtw
Court junks fratmen's bid to dismiss Atio Castillo hazing case

Court junks fratmen's bid to dismiss Atio Castillo hazing case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A Manila court has rejected the bid of Aegis Juris frat men to dismiss the case against them over the fatal hazing of University...
Headlines
fbtw
Bong's supporters go for UniTeam bets

Bong's supporters go for UniTeam bets

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Groups saying they are supporters of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go have formed a coalition to back the election bids...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Petitioners file appeal vs anti-terror law before SC
By Evelyn Macairan | 38 minutes ago
Twenty-five of the 37 petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act yesterday filed their motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court and reiterated their appeal to declare the law as unconstitutional.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

DepEd allots P977M for progressive expansion of in-person classes

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
The amount will go to the maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of DepEd's schools in gearing up for in-person classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte signs EO providing protection for refugees

Duterte signs EO providing protection for refugees

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order institutionalizing efforts to protect refugees, stateless persons,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

DOE positive that Duterte will express support for nuclear power

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
This comes around more than a year after the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) submitted the results...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: General who ordered &lsquo;census&rsquo; to collect people's data now chief of JTF COVID Shield

PNP: General who ordered ‘census’ to collect people's data now chief of JTF COVID Shield

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"As the new commander of this Task Force, I expect [Police Lt. Gen.] Sermonia will continue the plans and programs of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with