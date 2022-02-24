

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 11:24am





 
PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos
In this 2018 file photo, Dr. Hal Maring answers questions on space debris and NASA missions to Mars during the National Science and Technology Week exhibit at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.
US Embassy / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency and Fulbright Philippines will work together for scholarships, training programs and education exchanges in space science and technology applications (SSTA) for Filipinos.


The program, which will cater to Filipinos interested in developing their skills in SSTA, will also bring in experts from the US to conduct lectures and related research. 



PhilSA Director General Joel Marciano and Fulbright Honorary Acting Chairperson Heather Variava inked the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on February 17, according to a statement from the country's space agency shared with reporters on Thursday. Variava is also US chargé d'affaires ad interim.


The deal builds on the 2019 US- Philippine Science and Technology Agreement, which identifies space technology as a target area of cooperation between both countries. 


"It is my fervent hope that the...partnership will inspire the Filipino people and elevate the status of space science and technology in the Philippines toward a robust space ecosystem that adds and creates value in space from Filipinos, for Filipinos, and for the world," Marciano said during the signing ceremony. 


For her part, Variava said the US is proud to support the Philippines' commitment to using space for peaceful purposes. 


"Through the US-Philippines Science and Technology Agreement, we look forward to deepening cooperation with PhilSA to explore the scientific, commercial, and national security benefits of space technology," she said during the event. 


PhilSA's scientists and engineers played a key role in the development of the Diwata-1 and Diwata-2 microsatellites; and Maya cube satellites. 


The agency is currently working on the MULA or Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment satellite, the country's first commercial-grade earth observation satellite which will be able to capture higher-quality images that can be used for disaster and forestry management; land mapping, and crop monitoring.


MULA is expected to launch in 2023. 


 










 









FULBRIGHT
PHILIPPINE SPACE AGENCY
SPACE SCIENCE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice







Ex-Comelec commissioner Kho named SC justice



By Evelyn Macairan |
12 hours ago 


The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday confirmed the appointment of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Antonio...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines eyes deeper defense, security ties with European Union







Philippines eyes deeper defense, security ties with European Union



By Pia Lee-Brago |
12 hours ago 


The Philippines looks to deepening its engagement with the European Union on security and defense issues, Foreign Affairs...








Headlines
fbtw













Don&rsquo;t wait for $100 per barrel oil price &ndash; lawmaker







Don’t wait for $100 per barrel oil price – lawmaker



By Delon Porcalla |
12 hours ago 


The government should not wait for the cost of crude oil to hit $100 per barrel in the world market before rescuing the public...








Headlines
fbtw













Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name &ndash; Pulse







Unreliable polls give survey research a bad name – Pulse



By Janvic Mateo |
12 hours ago 


The proliferation of unreliable pre-election polls has given the science of survey research a bad name, according to polling...








Headlines
fbtw













Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malaca&ntilde;ang bid







Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument







Protesters to hold teach-in at People Power Monument



By Emmanuel Tupas |
12 hours ago 


Activist groups and other sectoral representatives will gather on EDSA tomorrow to mark the 36th anniversary of people power...








Headlines
fbtw





 







Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors







Comelec to set up polling places for PWDs, seniors



By Robertzon Ramirez |
12 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections will establish Emergency Accessible Polling Places for persons with disability, the elderly and...








Headlines
fbtw













BBM, Sara court Ilonggo voters




By Edu Punay |
12 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio started their campaign in Western Visayas yesterday.








Headlines
fbtw













Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace







Booster shots aren't needed anymore? This view is 'misguided', says Palace



By Alexis Romero |
18 hours ago 


Malacañang has described as "misguided" notions that booster shots are no longer necessary because of the declining...







 
Headlines
fbtw













Duterte: Communities play an important role in making vaccination less traumatic for kids







Duterte: Communities play an important role in making vaccination less traumatic for kids



By Alexis Romero |
19 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has urged communities to work together to dispel children's fears of getting injected with...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 


























 











Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with