PhilSA, Fulbright to work together for space science and tech scholarships for Filipinos

In this 2018 file photo, Dr. Hal Maring answers questions on space debris and NASA missions to Mars during the National Science and Technology Week exhibit at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency and Fulbright Philippines will work together for scholarships, training programs and education exchanges in space science and technology applications (SSTA) for Filipinos.

The program, which will cater to Filipinos interested in developing their skills in SSTA, will also bring in experts from the US to conduct lectures and related research.

PhilSA Director General Joel Marciano and Fulbright Honorary Acting Chairperson Heather Variava inked the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on February 17, according to a statement from the country's space agency shared with reporters on Thursday. Variava is also US chargé d'affaires ad interim.

The deal builds on the 2019 US- Philippine Science and Technology Agreement, which identifies space technology as a target area of cooperation between both countries.

"It is my fervent hope that the...partnership will inspire the Filipino people and elevate the status of space science and technology in the Philippines toward a robust space ecosystem that adds and creates value in space from Filipinos, for Filipinos, and for the world," Marciano said during the signing ceremony.

For her part, Variava said the US is proud to support the Philippines' commitment to using space for peaceful purposes.

"Through the US-Philippines Science and Technology Agreement, we look forward to deepening cooperation with PhilSA to explore the scientific, commercial, and national security benefits of space technology," she said during the event.

PhilSA's scientists and engineers played a key role in the development of the Diwata-1 and Diwata-2 microsatellites; and Maya cube satellites.

The agency is currently working on the MULA or Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment satellite, the country's first commercial-grade earth observation satellite which will be able to capture higher-quality images that can be used for disaster and forestry management; land mapping, and crop monitoring.

MULA is expected to launch in 2023.