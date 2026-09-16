Asia Rose Simpson calls Miss World stint in Vietnam as 'best pageant experience'

Miss World Philippines 2026 Asia Rose Simpson is joined by her family at her homecoming from the Miss World 2026 finals held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on September 9, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2026 Top 12 placer Asia Rose Simpson returned to Manila five days after the Miss World finals in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The Miss World Philippines and ALV Pageant Circle staff, together with pageant media, welcomed the Fil-Am beauty queen at her homecoming presser at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) vestibule.

The 19-year-old beauty queen, which observers say had been "robbed" of her moment, showed no trace of heartbeak as many believed. Instead, the Head-to-Head challenge global winner, gamely answered the queries thrown at her.

“Now that the competitions is over, I miss spending the day with my Miss World sisters, especially the delegates from Singapore, Germany, South Africa, and my roommate Miss Vietnam, whom I got very close to. It was the best pageant experience I’ve had. In everything, there’s a purpose. You have to let go of the results, ‘coz that’s beyond your control,” shared the eldest Simpson daughter, whose other siblings – two sisters and a younger brother – and their parents were also present during the event.

“It took a while for me to gain your trust. To naysayers, thank you for boosting the rhythm. I can say now that speaking is one of my favorite things. Though, it was not the case before. To future aspirants, know who you are! If you’re not, social media will tell you who they think you are,” she added.

Asia Rose made a good showing at the pre-pageant challenges. She first placed in the Top 60 of the Sports Challenge (placing 24th in swimming and seventh in running), won her continent’s head to head, placed third in the talent show, and was one of the Top 6 for Asia and Oceania’s Beauty with a Purpose project.

“A queen who slays the stage must also know how to work the trenches. Trust God’s plan always. The competition may be over but we are far from over. Philippines, mabuhay!” Asia Rose said at the close of the event.

Beauty camps and supporters may have plans to prepare her for her next pageant journey but the Capiz-raised maiden wants to finish her high school education. It’s her goal for the time being.

If plans don’t miscarry, the Miss World Philippines organization and ALV Pageant Circle are planning a homecoming parade for Asia Rose Simpson. Stay tuned!

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