DepEd launches Galaw Pilipinas, a new calisthenics exercise routine

Calisthenics are strength training exercises which require minimal use of equipment.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) formally launched on Wednesday the "Galaw Pilipinas", a national calisthenics exercise program which draws inspiration from Philippine folk dances, festival movements, and arnis stances.

"Galaw Pilipinas" is a short routine which will be incorporated in the regular exercise schedules of schools and community learning centers. It can also be adapted for limited in-person classes and distance learning.

"[We] developed Galaw Pilipinas as a response to the impact of the pandemic to our learners' reduced physical activities that affected their overall health. Our role in promoting physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among our learners has become even more relevant and essential," DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement shared with reporters on Viber.

The routine aims to promote an active lifestyle among Filipino learners from 5 to 17 years old.

Those attending limited face-to-face classes can perform the new routine during every flag-raising ceremony, flag retreat, before the start of the class, or any school-initiated activity.

Meanwhile, those under the distance learning program can perform this during their weekly home learning plans.

DepEd is giving the option to schools to vary the intensity of the "Galaw Pilipinas" routine according to the needs and backgrounds of their students, especially if they are identified as learners with disabilities.

The agency said it established the new routine after consulting with various stakeholders including supervisors of physical education classes and implementors of special sports programs.

Field offices, teachers and learners can access the Galaw Pilipinas tutorials here (https://tinyurl.com/DepED-Galaw-Pilipinas). The videos will also be posted on DepEd's Facebook page, DepEd TV, and the DepEd Learning Management System.