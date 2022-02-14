Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until end-February

People buy flowers at a flower street during Valentine's Day in Manila on February 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 2 until the end of February, Malacañang announced on Monday despite decreasing COVID-19 cases.

The capital region will retain current restrictions against COVID-19 from February 16 to 28, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

Under Alert Level 2, the maximum operational capacities for several businesses and activities is 50% for indoor venues, fully vaccinated persons, and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated and 70% for outdoor venues provided all workers of the establishments are fully inoculated against COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, the capital region was at moderate risk for COVID-19 spread.

The following areas will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28:

Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region



Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Ilocos region



Batanes, City of Santiago, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino in Cagayan Valley



Bulacan, Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Central Luzon



Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Laguna, Lucena City and Quezon Province in Calabarzon



Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City and Romblon in Mimaropa



Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Naga City and Sorsogon in Bicol region



Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz and Negros Occidental in Western Visayas



Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor Central Visayas



Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Biliran and Southern Leyte Eastern Visayas



City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay in Region Zamboanga Peninsula



Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao



Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental in Davao region



General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat in Soccsksargen



Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City and Dinagat Islands in Caraga



Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Meanwhile, the following areas will be under Alert Level 3 until the end of the month:

Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Guimaras in Western Visayas



Zamboanga City in Zamboanga Peninsula



Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental in Davao region



South Cotabato in Soccsksargen

The Philippines has reported 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 55,000 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico