Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until end-February
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 2 until the end of February, Malacañang announced on Monday despite decreasing COVID-19 cases.
The capital region will retain current restrictions against COVID-19 from February 16 to 28, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.
Under Alert Level 2, the maximum operational capacities for several businesses and activities is 50% for indoor venues, fully vaccinated persons, and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated and 70% for outdoor venues provided all workers of the establishments are fully inoculated against COVID-19.
According to the Department of Health, the capital region was at moderate risk for COVID-19 spread.
The following areas will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 16 to 28:
- Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region
- Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Ilocos region
- Batanes, City of Santiago, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino in Cagayan Valley
- Bulacan, Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Central Luzon
- Cavite, Rizal, Batangas, Laguna, Lucena City and Quezon Province in Calabarzon
- Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City and Romblon in Mimaropa
- Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Naga City and Sorsogon in Bicol region
- Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz and Negros Occidental in Western Visayas
- Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor Central Visayas
- Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Biliran and Southern Leyte Eastern Visayas
- City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay in Region Zamboanga Peninsula
- Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao
- Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental in Davao region
- General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat in Soccsksargen
- Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City and Dinagat Islands in Caraga
- Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
Meanwhile, the following areas will be under Alert Level 3 until the end of the month:
- Iloilo City, Iloilo Province and Guimaras in Western Visayas
- Zamboanga City in Zamboanga Peninsula
- Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental in Davao region
- South Cotabato in Soccsksargen
The Philippines has reported 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 55,000 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 151 adopting the alert level system for nationwide rollout.
Under the order, the alert level system will be implemented in four phases.
- Phase 1: NCR, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Davao region
- Phase 2: Ilocos, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao
- Phase 3: Cagayan, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula
- Phase 4: CAR, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, BARMM
— Main photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe
Metro Manila mayors urge the government's pandemic task force to extend the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 status in the capital region until February 28.
In a resolution released Monday, the Metro Manila Council stresses that "there is an urgent need to further await an improvement in the risk classifications of the 12 Metro Manila Local Government Units which are presently under Moderate Risk Classification."
The mayors also warn that a less stringent alert level may result into super spreader events within the region amid the campaign season for the May 2022 polls.
Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Rizal, Batanes, Biliran, Southern Leyte and Basilan will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 1 to 15, the government's pandemic task force says.
For Metro Manila mayors, escalating COVID-19 restrictions to Alert Level 4 is not necessary as of the moment despite the record-breaking climb in COVID-19 infections, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benjamin Abalos Jr. says.
The Philippines breached its highest single-day count of virus detections for the second straight day yesterday as the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is believed to be making the rounds.
The Department of Health registers its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
An additional 26,458 new COVID-19 infections were logged Saturday, surpassing the previous peak during the Delta-driven surge of 26,303 cases in September last year.
Following a rise in COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the Philippines is once again classified as high risk for COVID-19.
The Department of Health reports that the country and the National Capital Region are at high risk classification with two-week growth rates greater than 200% and average daily attack rate greater than 1 per 100,000 population.
Five other regions — 4A, 3, 9, 11 and 10 — show positive TWGRs and are at low to moderate risk case classification.
