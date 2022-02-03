Philippines tallies 8,702 more COVID-19 infections

People walk past vegetables on sale at a market in Quezon city, suburban Manila on January 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, the third straight day the daily tally fell below 10,000.

Thursday’s tally brought the total number of COVID-19 infections to 3,585,416. Of the figure, 153,333 were active cases.

According to the DOH, 97% of the newly-reported cases occurred from January 21 to February 3. The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Western Visayas (1,039), Central Visayas (799), and Davao region (785).

The country’s death toll rose by 71 to 54,168, while recoveries increased by 15,290 to 3,377,958.

The DOH said that 25.5% of 42,446 samples on February 1 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the five-percent threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Five testing laboratories did not submit data to the agency.

Duterte under quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte is under quarantine after a member of his household staff contracted COVID-19. The chief executive tested negative.



Parents filed a petition before a Quezon City trial court asking to stop the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11.



The Philippine National Police deployed more cops in Metro Manila and seven other areas in the country to ensure that health protocols are not disregarded.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico