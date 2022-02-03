

















































 
























Duterte under quarantine after household staff gets COVID-19
 


Duterte under quarantine after household staff gets COVID-19
This March 2020 file photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte under quarantine after a congressman he had interacted with reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is under quarantine after a member of his household staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Palace announced Thursday, saying also that the president has tested negative for the coronavirus.


"The president has since been tested for COVID-19, and while the results of the test came back negative, he is currently observing mandatory quarantine protocols," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is acting presidential spokesperson, said in a statement.



"The chief executive continues to work while in quarantine, and is in constant communication with the members of the Cabinet in order to ensure that urgent matters are addressed, and to monitor the implementation of his directives, particularly with regard to the government’s COVID-19 response," Nograles also said.


The Presidential Security Group enforces a six-foot protective bubble around the president at public events and took unauthorized vaccines in 2020 as a measure to keep Duterte safe from the coronavirus.


Most Cabinet officials and members of the pandemic task force also wear face masks and keep their distance from the president at televised meetings.


Duterte has been vaccinated with Sinopharm and has received his booster shot, according to the PSG.




