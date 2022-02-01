

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year
 


Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 12:13pm





 
Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year
Lanterns marking the Lunar New Year are displayed at a mall in Binondo, Manila where the city's Chinatown is located as seen on Jan. 27, 2022. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has susPended public festivities for the Chinese New Year due to the surge in new COVID-19 infections. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has called on Filipinos to continue with the “bayanihan” spirit and compassion in celebrating Lunar New Year.


In his message, Duterte said it is hoped that the year of the Water Tiger will usher in good fortune and renewed strength to the country on the continued path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Through our courage, faith and determination, we have become more resilient and capable to build back better,” he added.


With hopes for a better year, Duterte urged the Filipinos to “continue to demonstrate the ideals of bayanihan and malasakit, especially to those who are most in need.”


“Let us look forward to more opportunities for growth and prosperity in the New Year and become instruments of peace, harmony and generosity to all,” he added.


For the second consecutive year, the city of Manila cancelled all public activities in connection with the Chinese New Year festivities slated from January 31 to February 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said last week that the public can still visit Chinatown in Binondo district, but there will be no dragon dances, parades and fireworks.


The national government eased health and safety protocols and placed Metro Manila and seven other areas under Alert Level 3 starting February 1. The country logged 14,546 new infections, pushing the national viral caseload to 3,560,202. Active cases dropped to 190,818 as of January 31. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









CHINESE NEW YEAR
RODRIGO DUTERTE







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 21, 2022 - 7:46am 




A thread on the Lunar New Year and festivities surrounding Feb. 1, 2022.


Main image:


In this 2021 file photo, a customer looks at Year of the Ox charms on display in Binondo, Manila. (The STAR/Krisjohn Rosales)







January 21, 2022 - 7:46am 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announces the cancelation of festivities and celebrations related to the Chinese New Year in the city on 1 February due to the transmission of the coronavirus Omicron variant and spike in COVID-19 cases.


















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lacson to voters: Don&rsquo;t be partners of thieves







Lacson to voters: Don’t be partners of thieves



By Paolo Romero |
13 hours ago 


Even for just one day on election day voters should not allow themselves to become “partners of thieves” in casting...








Headlines
fbtw













NEDA studies scrapping of COVID-19 alert level system







NEDA studies scrapping of COVID-19 alert level system



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
13 hours ago 


The National Economic and Development Authority will look into recommendations to get rid of the alert level system in the...








Headlines
fbtw













In voting to DQ, Guanzon says Marcos' acts 'a serious defect in one&rsquo;s moral fiber'







In voting to DQ, Guanzon says Marcos' acts 'a serious defect in one’s moral fiber'



By Kristine Joy Patag |
20 hours ago 


Amid rising tensions between poll commissioners on the resolution of the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH issues guidelines on antigen test kits







DOH issues guidelines on antigen test kits



By Sheila Crisostomo |
13 hours ago 


The Department of Health has recommended that self-administered antigen tests be used only for symptomatic individuals within...








Headlines
fbtw













Require public officials to disclose SALN &ndash; Robredo







Require public officials to disclose SALN – Robredo



By Helen Flores |
13 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo is in favor of requiring public officials to disclose their statement of...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Senate approves on third reading bill granting allowances, benefits to COVID-19 health workers







Senate approves on third reading bill granting allowances, benefits to COVID-19 health workers



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


The Senate passed on the third and final reading a bill that provides allowances and other benefits to health workers on the...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP validating reports of alleged assassination plot vs Bongbong




By Neil Jayson Servallos |
13 hours ago 


Police are validating reports of an alleged plot to kill presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that was reportedly seen on short-form video platform TikTok, the Philippine National Police...








Headlines
fbtw













Go cites need to strengthen health care system




By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
13 hours ago 


Sen. Bong Go yesterday stressed the need for the government to strengthen the health care system as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the country.








Headlines
fbtw













Senate passes 'Marawi Victims Compensation Act' on third and final reading







Senate passes 'Marawi Victims Compensation Act' on third and final reading



By Angelica Y. Yang |
19 hours ago 


The Senate on Monday approved on third reading the proposed Marawi Siege Victims Compensation bill. 








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Actual cases in NCR less than double official DOH numbers




 


OCTA: Actual cases in NCR less than double official DOH numbers



20 hours ago 


"Assuming NCR population of 14 million, then the margin of error is plus-minus 5% (with 95% confidence interval.) Based on...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with