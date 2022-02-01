Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year

Lanterns marking the Lunar New Year are displayed at a mall in Binondo, Manila where the city's Chinatown is located as seen on Jan. 27, 2022. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has susPended public festivities for the Chinese New Year due to the surge in new COVID-19 infections.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has called on Filipinos to continue with the “bayanihan” spirit and compassion in celebrating Lunar New Year.

In his message, Duterte said it is hoped that the year of the Water Tiger will usher in good fortune and renewed strength to the country on the continued path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through our courage, faith and determination, we have become more resilient and capable to build back better,” he added.

With hopes for a better year, Duterte urged the Filipinos to “continue to demonstrate the ideals of bayanihan and malasakit, especially to those who are most in need.”

“Let us look forward to more opportunities for growth and prosperity in the New Year and become instruments of peace, harmony and generosity to all,” he added.

For the second consecutive year, the city of Manila cancelled all public activities in connection with the Chinese New Year festivities slated from January 31 to February 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said last week that the public can still visit Chinatown in Binondo district, but there will be no dragon dances, parades and fireworks.

The national government eased health and safety protocols and placed Metro Manila and seven other areas under Alert Level 3 starting February 1. The country logged 14,546 new infections, pushing the national viral caseload to 3,560,202. Active cases dropped to 190,818 as of January 31. — Kristine Joy Patag