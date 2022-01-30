

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Media security vanguards designated vs threats
 


Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Media security vanguards designated vs threats
Presidential Task Force on Media Security executive director Joel Egco said there is a need to assign media security focal persons, as studies have shown that there is a spike in violence against media workers before, during and after elections.
The STAR / KJ Rosales, File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has designated “media security vanguards” who would handle threats against journalists during the election period, a Palace official said yesterday.


Presidential Task Force on Media Security executive director Joel Egco said there is a need to assign media security focal persons, as studies have shown that there is a spike in violence against media workers before, during and after elections.


“We are doing everything to protect our colleagues... I thank the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) Secretary Eduardo Año and (PNP chief) Gen. Dionardo Carlos because they granted our request...to designate media security focal persons called ‘media security vanguards,’” Egco told state-run People’s Television Network.


“Aside from coverage, there are media personnel who are running for office and some of them were killed. We are investigating these incidents. We are looking at the possible dangers or risks that our colleagues are facing, especially those who have entered politics,” he added.


Egco said journalists whose media outfits ceased operations during the pandemic and are now using social media as a platform have become more vulnerable to threats.


“With the advent of technology, they migrated to social media and we all know that once you post in social media, it will be seen by your neighbors and by everyone in your town. It will reach the subject of your criticism,” Egco said.


“We really need to place an extra mantle of protection for them because one death is a death too many.”


Police public information chief Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said he would deal with the security needs of journalists at the national level. Media practitioners may also go to regional and local public information officers for their safety concerns, he added.


Police stations and local police chiefs were tasked to validate and confirm complaints by media practitioners.


“If there is a need to arrest the subject of the complaint, if we have enough evidence, we could do warrantless arrest or if someone files a case, if there is a warrant of arrest, we could arrest (the person involved),” Alba said.


“Now, of course, we also have to validate... not all complaints are valid complaints that are related to their job, but of course these are personal. But still, we are willing to help,” he added.


Egco and Alba said the government does not want a repeat of the Maguindanao massacre, which left at least 57 people, including 32 media practitioners, dead in 2009.


 










 









MEDIA
PNP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
12 hours ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'







Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
17 hours ago 


Pacquiao, in an interview with television host Boy Abunda aired on Friday, was asked to give reasons why Filipinos should...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers







Philippines sets new COVID-19 rules for arriving travelers



1 day ago  


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Philippines suspended the current “green-yellow-red list” system, which...








Headlines
fbtw













Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem







Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem



By Xave Gregorio |
10 hours ago 


Officials of the progressive Makabayan coalition said they are confident they can deliver roughly three million votes for...








Headlines
fbtw













Abortion option for victims of rape, incest? Presidential bets weigh in







Abortion option for victims of rape, incest? Presidential bets weigh in



By Kristine Joy Patag |
17 hours ago 


Should victims of incest and rape have the option to get an abortion? Presidential aspirants interviewed by talk show...

 






Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Ping: All bets have common enemies







Ping: All bets have common enemies



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
2 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he does not consider other presidential candidates...








Headlines
fbtw













Media security vanguards designated vs threats







Media security vanguards designated vs threats



By Alexis Romero |
2 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police has designated “media security vanguards” who would handle threats against journalists...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Blue guards&rsquo; to secure country&rsquo;s protected areas







‘Blue guards’ to secure country’s protected areas



By Rhodina Villanueva |
2 hours ago 


The Department of Environment and Natural Resources bared its plan to hire security personnel or “blue guards”...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief







Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief



By Ghio Ong |
2 hours ago 


If elected president, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to appoint a navy official as his defense...








Headlines
fbtw













BBM, Sara back Loren’s return




By Edu Punay |
2 hours ago 


The tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio has expressed support to the Senate comeback bid of House Deputy Speaker Loren...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with