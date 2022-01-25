

















































 
























Pacquiao to have brother explain reported support for Sara VP bid
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 6:05pm





 
Pacquiao to have brother explain reported support for Sara VP bid
Composite photo shows Rep. Ruel Pacquiao (Sarangani) and Sen. Manny Pacquiao. 
House of Representatives, Senate PRIB / Albert Calvelo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao said he has summoned his brother House Deputy Speaker Ruel Pacquiao (Sarangani) over reports that he has expressed support for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's vice-presidential bid.


Pacquiao is running for president alongside Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list).



"I have already summoned my brother Ruel to personally explain the truth behind the press release issued by Lakas-CMD claiming that he and Sarangani Governor Steve Solon have thrown their support for Mayor Sara Duterte," Pacquiao said in a statement Tuesday.


The senator said his brother, who is the representative of Sarangani’s lone district, did not consult him about the move.


"Bilang pamilya at bilang magkapatid ay kailangan naming magkaisa upang matiyak na tuloy-tuloy ang labang Pacquiao-Atienza," he said, referring to his tandem with Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-List).


(As siblings, we need to unite to ensure the fight of Pacquiao-Atienza will continue)


The retired boxing icon, who is running under the Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives (PROMDI), stressed that Atienza has his full support.


In a statement issued Monday, Lakas-CMD said that Duterte-Carpio, the party’s vice-presidential bet, met with local leaders from Sarangani. In the meeting, the younger Pacquiao reportedly expressed his support for Duterte-Carpio.


"The expression of support is deeply appreciated, and it affirmed the essence of the unity that the UniTeam has been trying to espouse among political parties—as a way to achieve the common goals that the UniTeam has for our country and the Filipinos," Lakas-CMD said.


 


 










 









