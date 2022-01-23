

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Pacquiao: Equal enforcement of law is the right way to unite country
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 23, 2022 | 5:55pm





 
Pacquiao: Equal enforcement of law is the right way to unite country
This Dec. 23, 2021 photo shows Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is running for president in the May 2022 elections.
Facebook / Manny Pacquiao
 


MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao said on Saturday evening that the equal enforcement of the law among is the right way to unite the country, adding that this is a key factor in determining the country's future. 


He was replying to a question about what he believed was the right formula in uniting a divided country while dealing with his political opponents, if he won the highest executive position in the Philippines.



The retired boxer, who is the top bet of Cebu-based Abag Promdi, was earlier expelled from the Cusi-led PDP Laban (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan) after the faction accused him of "disloyalty."


Speaking on "The Jessica Soho's Presidential Interviews", Pacquiao said in Filipino: "The right formula is enforcing what's right, enforcing the law. Whether one is rich or poor, anyone who breaks the rules will be punished [but] we will also show how caring the government is, especially to the poor by equally enforcing the law."


For him, enforcing the law across all social classes is an essential factor in determining the country's future. 




'Absentee status'


The former congressman was frequently absent in House meetings during the five years ending 2016. 


Pacquiao was then identified as the top absentee among the senators from July 2018 to July 2019, but eventually posted a perfect attendance record from July 2020 to June 2021. 


"I already corrected it. In the days I was a congressman, I was absent because I was busy with constructing my house in Saranggani, which is why I was always there in that district," he said in Filipino.


Asked about whether he was ready to become president, he answered in the affirmative, owing to his humble beginnings and his "plans in helping the country rise from its suffering."


"What our country needs is a leader, not a politician. A leader is forward-looking. They don't just look at the [results of the] elections," he said.


 










 









2022 POLLS
ELECTIONS
MANNY PACQUIAO
PDP LABAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending



 



Presidential bets 'frustrated' over failed opposition unity talks but still open if invited







Presidential bets 'frustrated' over failed opposition unity talks but still open if invited



By Franco Luna |
10 hours ago 


"The unification they’re talking about is only to benefit themselves as politicians. The unification I want...








Headlines
fbtw





 







China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines







China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines



By Janvic Mateo |
20 hours ago 


The Chinese government has donated some P1 billion worth of military assistance to the Philippines.








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson denies anew hand in Kuratong Baleleng, Dacer-Corbito slay cases







Lacson denies anew hand in Kuratong Baleleng, Dacer-Corbito slay cases



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


Presidential bet Ping Lacson said he is not guilty of having a hand in Kuratong Baleleng massacre and double-murder case...








Headlines
fbtw













After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias







After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias



1 day ago 


“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’...








Headlines
fbtw













Moderate positioning continues as 'populist' Moreno makes many promises but few plans


 




Moderate positioning continues as 'populist' Moreno makes many promises but few plans



By Franco Luna |
7 hours ago 


"I respect everyone’s opinion, they are entitled to that... but at the end of the day, results matter."








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Lacson: You can uphold both human rights, human lives at the same time







Lacson: You can uphold both human rights, human lives at the same time



By Angelica Y. Yang |
7 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday evening that there are many approaches where both human rights...








Headlines
fbtw













Bigger Tsek.ph to be relaunched January 24






 
Bigger Tsek.ph to be relaunched January 24



8 hours ago 


Tsek.ph was initiated by the University of the Philippines in 2019 as a public service commitment to combat disinformati...








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets want to continue drug war but without extrajudicial killings







Presidential bets want to continue drug war but without extrajudicial killings



By Franco Luna |
9 hours ago 


"I believe that we have a big problem with drugs but there are better ways of addressing it."








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets vow to enforce Philippines' arbitral award







Presidential bets vow to enforce Philippines' arbitral award



By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
9 hours ago 


In an interview with GMA News' Jessica Soho Saturday night, Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Ping Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao against same-sex marriages, but says he has many LGBTQ supporters







Pacquiao against same-sex marriages, but says he has many LGBTQ supporters



By Angelica Y. Yang |
9 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao said he remains firm in his controversial stand against same-sex marriage, but claimed...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with