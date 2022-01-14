Philippines allows entry of Filipino travelers from 'red list' countries

Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has allowed the entry of Filipinos coming from the so-called “red list”—composed of countries and territories at high risk for COVID-19.

Those coming from or who have been to red list territories within the last 14 days will now be allowed entry into the Philippines, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Friday.

The government previously prohibited travelers from red list countries to enter the country, except for Filipinos returning to the country via government-initiated repatriation and Bayanihan flights.

“We have decided that Filipinos from red list countries will be allowed to come in as long as they comply with red list protocols. Filipinos from red list countries don't need to wait for bayanihan flights anymore,” Nograles said.

The following countries are included in the red list from January 16 to 31:

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Canada

Curacao

French Guinea

Iceland

Malta

Mayotte

Mozambique

Puerto Rico

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

Spain US Virgin Islands

According to Nograles, all travelers—whether from red, green or yellow list countries—are required to present a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from country of origin.

The government previously required travelers get tested 72 hours before departure. Nograles said these test results will still be recognized until 12:01 a.m. of January 19.

Fully-vaccinated travelers from red list counties need to undergo facility-based quarantine and get tested on the seventh day. Once they get negative RT-PCR test result, they can be discharged, provided they observe home quarantine until the 14th day.

Those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and with inoculation status that cannot be independently validated are required to undergo facility-based quarantine and take an RT-PCR test on the seventh day.

They may be discharged only upon the completion of a 10-day facility-based quarantine, regardless of a negative test result. Then, they will undergo home quarantine until the 14th day.

Green, yellow lists

Fully-vaccinated travelers from green list areas—or territories with low COVID-19 risk—are no longer required to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine. However, they need to self-monitor for any COVID-19 signs or symptoms for seven days, Nograles stressed.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers from green list territories and individuals whose vaccination status cannot be verified must go on facility-based quarantine until they get the result of an RT-PCR test done on the fifth day. They also need to self-monitor for symptoms until the 14th day.

For fully-vaccinated travelers from yellow areas, they need to undergo facility-based quarantine and get tested on the fifth day. If they are negative for COVID-19, they can be released for completion of home quarantine up to the seventh day.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers from countries under yellow list or those whose vaccination cannot be validated must stay in facility upon arrival and take an RT-PCR test on the seventh day. Once they get negative test results, they can complete home quarantine up to the 14th day.

Here are the countries that are part of the green list starting January 16:

Bangladesh

Benin

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

China

Côte d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Montserrat

Morocco

Niger

Oman

Pakistan

Paraguay

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Barthelemy

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Timor-Leste

Uganda

All other areas are under yellow list. — Gaea Katreena Cabico