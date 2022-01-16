

















































 
























Philippine Embassy monitoring condition of Filipinos in Tonga, Samoa, Fiji after volcanic eruption
 


Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 2:28pm





 
Philippine Embassy monitoring condition of Filipinos in Tonga, Samoa, Fiji after volcanic eruption
A grab taken from footage released by the ESN platform on January 15, 2022 shows large waves hitting the coast of Suva City in Fiji after an undersea volcanic eruption sparked a new tsunami warning in Tonga. The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away.
Emosi KERESONI / @Emosi Keresoni / ESN / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand is coordinating with local authorities and community leaders to check the condition of Filipinos in Tonga, Samoa and Fiji following the eruption of an underwater volcano.


The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga erupted Saturday, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States.



The Department of Foreign Affairs said there are about 87 Filipinos in Tonga, 300 in Samoa and 400 in Fiji.


"The Embassy reported residents moving to higher ground and disruptions to communication systems as tsunami waves reached Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji," the DFA said in a statement released Sunday.


Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage in the powerful volcanic eruption which triggered a tsunami but there had been no reports of injury or death, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday.


"The tsunami has had a significant impact on the foreshore on the northern side of Nuku'alofa with boats and large boulders washed ashore," Ardern said, adding her government had made contact with the New Zealand embassy in the Tongan capital after communications with the island were cut following the eruption.


The tsunami threat from the powerful volcano eruption has passed, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on Sunday, after powerful waves flooded coastlines from Japan to the United States.


"Based on all available data, the tsunami threat from this volcanic eruption has now passed," the PTWC said at 0300 GMT, adding authorities at "impacted coastal areas should monitor... to determine when it is safe to resume normal activities". — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP


 










 









