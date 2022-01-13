COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021

Passengers present their vaccination cards to personnel upon entry at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Tambo, Parañaque City on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The Department of Transportation has started implementingn a "no vaccination, no ride" policy on public transportation throughout Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday registered 34,021 additional cases—a new record-high—as the country battles a fresh surge in infections driven by the hyper-contagious Omicron variant.

Thursday's tally beat the previous record of 33,169 infections logged on Monday.

The additional infections brought the nation’s caseload to 3,092,409.

According to the Department of Health, 98% of the newly reported cases occurred from December 31 to January 13.

Half of the infections were from Metro Manila. Twenty-one percent of the cases were from Calabarzon, while 11% were from Central Luzon.

The positivity rate was 47.9% out of 78,866 tests. This was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Seven testing laboratories did not submit their data to the DOH.

The death toll hit 52,736 after 82 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 4,694 to 2,802,286.

There are 34,021 active cases, which accounted for 7.7% of the total confirmed infections. Nearly 95% of the active cases have mild symptoms.

Changes in protocols

The DOH updated its protocols on quarantine and isolation periods, shortening the durations for fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients and close contacts of positive individuals.



The agency also said that asymptomatic close contacts are not required to undergo COVID-19 testing. The new policies will be presented to the government’s pandemic task force.



The Department of Education allowed its regional offices and school division offices to suspend classes in January depending on the health status of teachers and students, and the risk classification in their areas.



Transport advocacy groups said banning the unvaccinated from using public transportation will only inconvenience commuters.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico