

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021
 


Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 4:19pm





 
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021
Passengers present their vaccination cards to personnel upon entry at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Tambo, Parañaque City on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The Department of Transportation has started implementingn a "no vaccination, no ride" policy on public transportation throughout Metro Manila.
 The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday registered 34,021 additional cases—a new record-high—as the country battles a fresh surge in infections driven by the hyper-contagious Omicron variant.


Thursday's tally beat the previous record of 33,169 infections logged on Monday. 


The additional infections brought the nation’s caseload to 3,092,409.


According to the Department of Health, 98% of the newly reported cases occurred from December 31 to January 13.


Half of the infections were from Metro Manila. Twenty-one percent of the cases were from Calabarzon, while 11% were from Central Luzon.


The positivity rate was 47.9% out of 78,866 tests. This was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.


Seven testing laboratories did not submit their data to the DOH.


The death toll hit 52,736 after 82 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 4,694 to 2,802,286.


There are 34,021 active cases, which accounted for 7.7% of the total confirmed infections. Nearly 95% of the active cases have mild symptoms.


Changes in protocols


    

  • The DOH updated its protocols on quarantine and isolation periods, shortening the durations for fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients and close contacts of positive individuals.
    
 
    • 

  • The agency also said that asymptomatic close contacts are not required to undergo COVID-19 testing. The new policies will be presented to the government’s pandemic task force.
    
 
    • 

  • The Department of Education allowed its regional offices and school division offices to suspend classes in January depending on the health status of teachers and students, and the risk classification in their areas.
    • 

  •  
    • 

  • Transport advocacy groups said banning the unvaccinated from using public transportation will only inconvenience commuters.
    • 



Gaea Katreena Cabico


 


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
OMICRON VARIANT







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 13, 2022 - 4:03pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







January 13, 2022 - 4:03pm 


The Philippines logs a new record high of 34,021 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,092,409.


Active cases are at 237,387 or 7.7% of total, another record high for the second straight day.


The country's positivity rate is at 47.9% as of January 11.


 





January 11, 2022 - 11:12am 


Metro Manila's hospital bed occupancy rate is seen to top 70% next week as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, non-government research firm OCTA says.


Current occupancy is at 57%, based on Department of Health data.







January 11, 2022 - 8:43am 


Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, he says in a statement.


He says he will continue to work while under isolation.


"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boostered as soon as possible, and to continue following health protocols," he also says.







January 10, 2022 - 3:55pm 


Baguio City Rep. Marquez Go announced on Monday that he and his wife have tested positive of the COVID-19 virus.


Go and his wife Soledad thus appealed to people who have direct and close contact with them for the past few days to undergo self-quarantine, monitor themselves, and get tested when symptoms arise. 


"Contract tracing efforts are also being conducted by our city," the lawmaker said.


He however assured that he and his wife are only with mild symptoms.  "And I'm confident through God’s grace that we will recover quickly."  — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao







January 10, 2022 - 1:42pm 


The Philippine General Hospital's outpatient department will be closed tomorrow for walk-in consultations and unscheduled visits, the University of the Philippines announces.


Telemedicine consultations, meanwhile, will continue.


PGH has been one of the designated main hospitals dealing with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.


















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Go: Get vaccinated




By Paolo Romero |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go urged Filipinos anew to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get booster shots if eligible after President Duterte ordered the authorities to accelerate the vaccine rollout, especially outside the National...








Headlines
fbtw













28 areas under Alert Level 3







28 areas under Alert Level 3



By Alexis Romero |
21 hours ago 


The government placed 28 more areas under Alert Level 3 to stem the surging cases of COVID-19 tied to the highly infectious...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief







Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief



By Franco Luna |
2 days ago 


The vice president, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat







PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat



7 hours ago 


Jaynard Angeles, a reporter for the Radio ni Juan Radio Station who is running for councilor in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat...








Headlines
fbtw













Cases filed against anti-vaccine protesters for quarantine violations







Cases filed against anti-vaccine protesters for quarantine violations



5 hours ago 


To recall, "more or less 150 persons" affiliated with anti-vaccination group Gising Maharlika took to the Liwasang Bonifacio...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Law granting survivorship benefits to kin of deceased state prosecutors signed







Law granting survivorship benefits to kin of deceased state prosecutors signed



1 hour ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has enacted a law granting retirement benefits to the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent...








Headlines
fbtw













Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31







Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31



By Kristine Joy Patag |
4 hours ago 


Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has ordered the closure of premises of all courts in areas placed under stricter restrictions...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff







Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff



7 hours ago 


The Bureau of Immigration reduced its on-site workforce capacity to 30% from January 13 to 22, amid an alarming increase of...




 



Headlines
fbtw













Comelec unanimously junks PDP-Laban faction's bid to reopen COC filing







Comelec unanimously junks PDP-Laban faction's bid to reopen COC filing



23 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections unanimously dismissed the petition of a faction of the administration party to reopen the filing...








Headlines
fbtw













As DOTr bans unvaccinated from transport, Metro Manila mayors launch vax sites for access, incentives







As DOTr bans unvaccinated from transport, Metro Manila mayors launch vax sites for access, incentives



1 day ago 


"Jeeps, taxis, private cars, even Grab, bring your family, and businessmen, bring your employees. You can come here to Luneta,"...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!





 



 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with