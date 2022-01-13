COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit another record high at 34,021
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday registered 34,021 additional cases—a new record-high—as the country battles a fresh surge in infections driven by the hyper-contagious Omicron variant.
Thursday's tally beat the previous record of 33,169 infections logged on Monday.
The additional infections brought the nation’s caseload to 3,092,409.
According to the Department of Health, 98% of the newly reported cases occurred from December 31 to January 13.
Half of the infections were from Metro Manila. Twenty-one percent of the cases were from Calabarzon, while 11% were from Central Luzon.
The positivity rate was 47.9% out of 78,866 tests. This was way above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.
Seven testing laboratories did not submit their data to the DOH.
The death toll hit 52,736 after 82 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 4,694 to 2,802,286.
There are 34,021 active cases, which accounted for 7.7% of the total confirmed infections. Nearly 95% of the active cases have mild symptoms.
Changes in protocols
- The DOH updated its protocols on quarantine and isolation periods, shortening the durations for fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients and close contacts of positive individuals.
- The agency also said that asymptomatic close contacts are not required to undergo COVID-19 testing. The new policies will be presented to the government’s pandemic task force.
- The Department of Education allowed its regional offices and school division offices to suspend classes in January depending on the health status of teachers and students, and the risk classification in their areas.
- Transport advocacy groups said banning the unvaccinated from using public transportation will only inconvenience commuters.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
Metro Manila's hospital bed occupancy rate is seen to top 70% next week as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, non-government research firm OCTA says.
Current occupancy is at 57%, based on Department of Health data.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, he says in a statement.
He says he will continue to work while under isolation.
"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boostered as soon as possible, and to continue following health protocols," he also says.
Baguio City Rep. Marquez Go announced on Monday that he and his wife have tested positive of the COVID-19 virus.
Go and his wife Soledad thus appealed to people who have direct and close contact with them for the past few days to undergo self-quarantine, monitor themselves, and get tested when symptoms arise.
"Contract tracing efforts are also being conducted by our city," the lawmaker said.
He however assured that he and his wife are only with mild symptoms. "And I'm confident through God’s grace that we will recover quickly." — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
The Philippine General Hospital's outpatient department will be closed tomorrow for walk-in consultations and unscheduled visits, the University of the Philippines announces.
Telemedicine consultations, meanwhile, will continue.
PGH has been one of the designated main hospitals dealing with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.
