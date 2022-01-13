

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DOH: COVID-19 testing optional for close contacts without symptoms
 


Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 2:33pm





 
DOH: COVID-19 testing optional for close contacts without symptoms
Filipinos queue for RT-PCR swab tests at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 as the Philippines records a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Asymptomatic close contacts who are not part of vulnerable groups are no longer required to get tested, the Department of Health said.


Under the updated testing protocol discussed by DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday, health workers, senior citizens, and people with comorbidities should be prioritized for RT-PCR testing.



“Testing shall be recommended and prioritized for instances when results of testing will affect the clinical management,” Vergeire said.


“Testing shall now be optional for community level actions, specifically testing should not be required for asymptomatic close contacts. Instead, symptoms monitoring is recommended,” she added.


In case an individual who has been exposed to a COVID-positive person decides to be tested, testing should be done at least five days from the day of exposure.




World Health Organization country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe on Wednesday said that there is no need to do confirmatory testing if one member of a household tests positive.


“You just need to assume it’s Omicron and because it’s much milder, it would be prudent to just isolate or quarantine as the case may be,” Abeyasinghe said.


Under the new policy, contact tracing—a key component in the government’s COVID-19 response—is no longer a priority.


“At this point wherein we already have community transmission, contact tracing is not recommended as priority intervention,” Vergeire said.


According to the health official, the interior department was instructed to expand the roles of contact tracers to implement community health actions such as monitoring of individuals under home quarantine and assisting in vaccination activities.


The updated guidelines also shortened the quarantine and isolation periods of fully-vaccinated COVID-19 patients and their close contacts.


“Even with increasing cases, current science on benefits of vaccination and features of Omicron variant makes us confident to shorten isolation and quarantine period, reserve testing when assessed by physician to be necessary for medical management, make testing optional when actions are the same regardless of test result,” Vergeire said.


The updated policies will be presented to the government’s pandemic task force for alignment with other national government agencies, the department told reporters. 


The changes in protocols come as the Philippines struggles to contain a surge believed to be driven by the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant. The DOH on Wednesday confirmed 32,246 infections, bringing the number of active cases to over 208,000. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


  


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Go: Get vaccinated




By Paolo Romero |
January 13, 2022 - 12:00am 


Sen. Bong Go urged Filipinos anew to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get booster shots if eligible after President Duterte ordered the authorities to accelerate the vaccine rollout, especially outside the National...








Headlines
fbtw













28 areas under Alert Level 3







28 areas under Alert Level 3



By Alexis Romero |
20 hours ago 


The government placed 28 more areas under Alert Level 3 to stem the surging cases of COVID-19 tied to the highly infectious...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief







Fact check: Supposed photos of 'secret meeting' between Robredo, former Comelec chief



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


The vice president, the de facto leader of the opposition, has long been the target of disinformation by pro-administration...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat







PNP investigating journalist shot dead in Sultan Kudarat



5 hours ago 


Jaynard Angeles, a reporter for the Radio ni Juan Radio Station who is running for councilor in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat...








Headlines
fbtw

 











As DOTr bans unvaccinated from transport, Metro Manila mayors launch vax sites for access, incentives







As DOTr bans unvaccinated from transport, Metro Manila mayors launch vax sites for access, incentives



22 hours ago 


"Jeeps, taxis, private cars, even Grab, bring your family, and businessmen, bring your employees. You can come here to Luneta,"...








Headlines
fbtw





 




Latest









Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31







Premises of courts in NCR, Alert Level 3 areas closed until January 31



By Kristine Joy Patag |
3 hours ago 


Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has ordered the closure of premises of all courts in areas placed under stricter restrictions...








Headlines
fbtw













Cases filed against anti-vaccine protesters for quarantine violations







Cases filed against anti-vaccine protesters for quarantine violations



3 hours ago 


To recall, "more or less 150 persons" affiliated with anti-vaccination group Gising Maharlika took to the Liwasang Bonifacio...








Headlines
fbtw













Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff







Immigration reduces on-site workforce to 30% amid COVID-19 spike among staff



6 hours ago 


The Bureau of Immigration reduced its on-site workforce capacity to 30% from January 13 to 22, amid an alarming increase of...








Headlines
fbtw













Comelec unanimously junks PDP-Laban faction's bid to reopen COC filing







Comelec unanimously junks PDP-Laban faction's bid to reopen COC filing



22 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections unanimously dismissed the petition of a faction of the administration party to reopen the filing...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines logs 32,246 new infections; active cases at 208,164







Philippines logs 32,246 new infections; active cases at 208,164



23 hours ago 


In total, the Philippines has recorded 3,058,634 cases since the start of the pandemic.








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with