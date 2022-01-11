

















































 
























DOH: Philippines now at 'critical risk' for COVID-19
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 9:22am





 
DOH: Philippines now at 'critical risk' for COVID-19
Community watchmen kept an eye on those entering Barangay 02 Zone 1 on Layug Street in Pasay City on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The area is under granular lockdown due to high occurrence of COVID-19 cases.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is now at critical risk from COVID-19, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Monday, as the country struggles to contain a steep rise in infections believed to be fueled by the Omicron variant.


"Our country is currently under critical risk case classification with a 690% increase in the seven-day moving average of daily reported cases," Duque said in a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte.


According to Duque, the Philippines recorded a 3,663% two-week COVID-19 growth rate as new cases hit record highs over the past days.


The country’s average daily attack rate also rose to 10.47 per 100,000 individuals.


Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon are also deemed at critical risk from COVID-19.


The Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Davao region are at high risk.


Under moderate risk classification are Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Zamboanga Peninsula is sole region tagged as low risk.


Total bed use in the country was at 24% and intensive care unit utilization was at 26%.


The Philippines on Monday registered 33,169 additional COVID-19 cases, the third day in a row the country reported a record number of infections. There are currently 157,526 active cases. 


The fresh surge in infections is threatening to overwhelm the country's fragile health system anew while more hospital staff and healthcare workers have been testing positive for COVID-19.


 


 










 





 



