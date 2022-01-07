

















































 
























January 7, 2022 | 3:56pm





 
Palace rejects rumors of lockdown, martial law over COVID-19 cases
MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Friday dismissed an audio recording warning of a lockdown or an imposition of martial law as fake and urged the public to rely on information from credible sources.


In the clip, an unidentified woman advises people to stock up on food and other essentials in case President Rodrigo Duterte declares another lockdown or even declare martial law. During that time, the unverified clip claims, nobody will be allowed to leave the house.



Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the Cabinet became aware of the voice clip while it was having a meeting. "That is fake news," he said, using a term for disinformation and information favored by government officials.


Nograles said Duterte met with Cabinet officials on pandemic response but said there was no talk of declaring a lockdown or martial law — a declaration that the 1987 Constitution only allows "in case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it."


The government has said that that it no longer favors large-scale lockdowns because of the effect that these have on the economy, which has been battered by the pandemic.


The acting presidential spokesperson advised whoever is behind the clip to stop, saying it does not help the situation.


"Hindi ito biro. We're dealing with a real threat that understandably concerns our people," he said.


Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday also dismissed the audio clip as fake, adding t"here is no compelling reason to declare martial law." 


Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal are under the stricter Alert Level 3, with several provinces and cities set to follow suit by Sunday, January 9 after a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days.


 










 









